ETV Bharat / state

BJP Wins Kota Deputy Mayor Seat Unopposed; Polling Underway In Jaipur, Jodhpur

Kota/Jaipur/Jodhpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained the deputy mayor post in the Kota Municipal Corporation after party candidate Vivek Rajvanshi was elected unopposed, officials said.

The opposition Congress party boycotted the election and didn’t field any candidate before the stipulated nomination deadline. Since Rajvanshi was the sole candidate, he was declared the winner without a vote.

Following the victory announcement, Anusuiya Goswami, the newly elected Mayor, congratulated Rajvanshi at the corporation headquarters. Prior to the declaration, Goswami criticised the Congress party, stating that the opposition had become "ineffective".

The BJP is expecting similar wins in Jaipur and Jodhpur as it is in direct contest with the Congress for the deputy mayoral posts in both the municipal corporations.

Tough fight in Jaipur and Jodhpur

In Jaipur, the BJP has fielded Saroj Kanwar against Congress candidate and former councillor Salman Mansuri. Mansuri secured the nomination after consensus within his party. Both candidates filed their nominations before the deadline, setting up a straight head-to-head battle.