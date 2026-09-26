BJP Wins Kota Deputy Mayor Seat Unopposed; Polling Underway In Jaipur, Jodhpur
The BJP won Kota deputy mayor post unopposed, while Congress won the delayed Khatushyamji presidential election, reports Ashwini Pareek and Rahul Manohar.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Kota/Jaipur/Jodhpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained the deputy mayor post in the Kota Municipal Corporation after party candidate Vivek Rajvanshi was elected unopposed, officials said.
The opposition Congress party boycotted the election and didn’t field any candidate before the stipulated nomination deadline. Since Rajvanshi was the sole candidate, he was declared the winner without a vote.
Following the victory announcement, Anusuiya Goswami, the newly elected Mayor, congratulated Rajvanshi at the corporation headquarters. Prior to the declaration, Goswami criticised the Congress party, stating that the opposition had become "ineffective".
The BJP is expecting similar wins in Jaipur and Jodhpur as it is in direct contest with the Congress for the deputy mayoral posts in both the municipal corporations.
Tough fight in Jaipur and Jodhpur
In Jaipur, the BJP has fielded Saroj Kanwar against Congress candidate and former councillor Salman Mansuri. Mansuri secured the nomination after consensus within his party. Both candidates filed their nominations before the deadline, setting up a straight head-to-head battle.
A similar two-way contest is unfolding in Jodhpur, where the BJP’s Vijay Singh Panwar faces off against Congress candidate Abdul Karim Johnny. Both leaders cleared the nomination and scrutiny to remain on the final ballot.
The deadline to withdraw nominations passed at 2 PM in both cities, with no candidates stepping down. Voting by municipal councillors is currently underway from 2:30 PM, and vote counting will begin immediately after polling concludes.
Congress wins Khatushyamji presidential polls
Congress councillor Vinita Punia won the Khatushyamji Municipality’s presidential election by a single vote Saturday after a five-day delay. She received 10 votes to defeat the BJP’s Prem Devi, who secured nine votes. The State Election Commission conducted the vote counting on Saturday morning following the Rajasthan High Court order.
The certification of the election results had been suspended since Monday because Ward No. 10 councillor Lakshmi Devi failed to cast her ballot. While results for the heads of 13 other municipal bodies in Sikar district were declared on September 21, the votes in Khatushyamji remained sealed until the court order.
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