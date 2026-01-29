ETV Bharat / state

BJP Wins Chandigarh Mayoral Polls, Saurabh Joshi Elected New Mayor

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party's Saurabh Joshi was elected as the new mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday as the party swept the mayoral polls by also securing the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

In a three-cornered contest for the post of mayor of the Chandigarh civic body, BJP nominee Joshi secured 18 votes, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Yogesh Dhingra got 11 votes, while the Congress's Gurpreet Singh Gabi secured seven votes.

The polls were conducted by a show of hands instead of the previous practice of a secret ballot. After raising their hands, councillors also gave their verbal confirmation before the presiding officer, Ramneek Singh Bedi, a nominated councillor, who conducted the election for the post of mayor.

Sitting MP Manish Tewari of the Congress raised his hand in support of his party's nominee Gurpreet Singh Gabi. Congress and AAP did not forge an alliance for the mayoral polls this time. However, both parties had allied during the last two elections.