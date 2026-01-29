BJP Wins Chandigarh Mayoral Polls, Saurabh Joshi Elected New Mayor
The Chandigarh mayoral polls were conducted by a show of hands instead of the previous practice of a secret ballot.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party's Saurabh Joshi was elected as the new mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday as the party swept the mayoral polls by also securing the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.
In a three-cornered contest for the post of mayor of the Chandigarh civic body, BJP nominee Joshi secured 18 votes, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Yogesh Dhingra got 11 votes, while the Congress's Gurpreet Singh Gabi secured seven votes.
The polls were conducted by a show of hands instead of the previous practice of a secret ballot. After raising their hands, councillors also gave their verbal confirmation before the presiding officer, Ramneek Singh Bedi, a nominated councillor, who conducted the election for the post of mayor.
Sitting MP Manish Tewari of the Congress raised his hand in support of his party's nominee Gurpreet Singh Gabi. Congress and AAP did not forge an alliance for the mayoral polls this time. However, both parties had allied during the last two elections.
The entire mayoral election process was recorded on video. Before voting, the presiding officer asked the candidates if they wished to withdraw their nominations; however, none chose to do so. BJP nominee for senior deputy mayor Jasmanpreet Singh defeated AAP councillor Manuar Khan by 18 votes to 11. BJP councillor Suman Sharma won the post of deputy mayor by defeating AAP nominee Jaswinder Kaur.
Saurabh Joshi expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and remembered his father. He stated, “I am here today because of my father. He always told me that if you follow the right path, everything will turn out fine." Joshi also acknowledged the tremendous support he has received from both the elders and the youth in his ward.
The election started at 11 AM in the Assembly Hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, and the entry to the hall was closed at 10:45 AM.
