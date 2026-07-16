BJP Wins 10 Of 12 MCD Zones; CM Rekha Gupta Congratulates Newly Elected Chairpersons
The victory, which includes City-Sadar Paharganj Zone Chairperson's post after 24 years, has strengthened BJP in civic administration, leaving AAP with Karol Bagh and Rohini.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won chairperson posts in 10 of the 12 zones in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) zonal committee elections on Wednesday. Later in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met the newly elected zonal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan, congratulating them and wishing them a successful tenure.
Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, Deputy Mayor Dr Monika Pant, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav and several senior BJP leaders were also present during the meeting.
CM Gupta said the BJP's win in 10 of the 12 zones reflected public faith in good governance and development-oriented politics. She called Usha Sharma's election as Chairperson of the City-Sadar Paharganj Zone after 24 years a historic achievement and a symbol of public trust.
She also said all the newly elected chairpersons would work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with public service as their top priority, and help accelerate Delhi's development.
She expressed confidence that the Delhi government and the MCD would work together to improve civic amenities and ensure faster development across the national capital.
The BJP won the chairperson posts in the Najafgarh, Shahdara South, Shahdara North, South, Keshavpuram, Narela, Civil Lines, City-SP, Central and West zones. In the Najafgarh, Keshavpuram, and Central zones, the chairperson, vice-chairperson and Standing Committee members were elected unopposed.
In Shahdara South, Yashpal Singh was elected chairperson with 18 votes, while in Shahdara North, Pankaj Luthra was elected chairperson and Brijesh Singh vice-chairperson, each with 20 votes.
In both the Karol Bagh and Rohini zones, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured complete victories, winning both the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts. The party also won the vice-chairperson's post in the City-Sadar Paharganj Zone.
In the Rohini Zone, AAP's Pushpa defeated the BJP candidate by securing 12 votes to become chairperson. AAP's Ramesh Chand also won the vice-chairperson's post.
In the Karol Bagh Zone, Alka Dhingra was elected chairperson, Kavita Chauhan vice-chairperson and Rajan Arora Standing Committee member, all unopposed.
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