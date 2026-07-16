ETV Bharat / state

BJP Wins 10 Of 12 MCD Zones; CM Rekha Gupta Congratulates Newly Elected Chairpersons

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won chairperson posts in 10 of the 12 zones in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) zonal committee elections on Wednesday. Later in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met the newly elected zonal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan, congratulating them and wishing them a successful tenure.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, Deputy Mayor Dr Monika Pant, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav and several senior BJP leaders were also present during the meeting.

CM Gupta said the BJP's win in 10 of the 12 zones reflected public faith in good governance and development-oriented politics. She called Usha Sharma's election as Chairperson of the City-Sadar Paharganj Zone after 24 years a historic achievement and a symbol of public trust.

She also said all the newly elected chairpersons would work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with public service as their top priority, and help accelerate Delhi's development.

She expressed confidence that the Delhi government and the MCD would work together to improve civic amenities and ensure faster development across the national capital.