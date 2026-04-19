ETV Bharat / state

BJP Will Score A Century In Assam, Double Century In Bengal: Himanta

Alipurduar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the BJP is going to score a century by securing 100 seats in the recently held Assembly election in Assam, while it will score a double century in West Bengal.

Addressing a campaign rally at Birpara Circus Ground in Madarihat of Alipurduar district in support of BJP candidate Laxman Limbu, Sarma said tea workers in Bengal have been systematically deprived of their rightful wages and benefits. "In contrast, the BJP government in Assam has ensured higher wages, ration supplies, and regular bonuses for tea workers," he said.

Referring to the 20% bonus during the Durga Puja festivities, he declared, "The BJP government knows how to treat its workers with dignity and respect."

Attacking the state's flagship welfare scheme, Lakshmir Bhandar, Sarma asked, "Does Goddess Lakshmi offer such meagre sums? If the BJP comes to power, we will establish 'Maa Annapurna's Bhandar' with a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000."