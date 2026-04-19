BJP Will Score A Century In Assam, Double Century In Bengal: Himanta
He said tea workers have been systematically deprived of their rightful wages and benefits, compared to the regular bonuses provided in Assam, writes Subhadeep Burman.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Alipurduar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the BJP is going to score a century by securing 100 seats in the recently held Assembly election in Assam, while it will score a double century in West Bengal.
Addressing a campaign rally at Birpara Circus Ground in Madarihat of Alipurduar district in support of BJP candidate Laxman Limbu, Sarma said tea workers in Bengal have been systematically deprived of their rightful wages and benefits. "In contrast, the BJP government in Assam has ensured higher wages, ration supplies, and regular bonuses for tea workers," he said.
Referring to the 20% bonus during the Durga Puja festivities, he declared, "The BJP government knows how to treat its workers with dignity and respect."
Attacking the state's flagship welfare scheme, Lakshmir Bhandar, Sarma asked, "Does Goddess Lakshmi offer such meagre sums? If the BJP comes to power, we will establish 'Maa Annapurna's Bhandar' with a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000."
In a stern warning on infiltration, he asserted that strict measures would be taken against Bangladeshi infiltrators, and border security would be significantly bolstered. "What prevails here is not a Ma-Mati-Manush government, but rather the rule of goons," he said, pointing to the law and order situation of Bengal.
For unemployed youths, he announced a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 until they secure a job — a promise that has already sparked intense debate within political circles. "Change is imminent; Mamata Banerjee's departure is now merely a matter of time," Sarma said.
The rally was attended by MP Manoj Tigga, District President Mithu Das, and numerous other leaders and party workers.
Also Read