ETV Bharat / state

BJP Will Not Project CM Face in Bengal, Will Seek Votes in Modi's Name: Samik

Kolkata: Amid speculations on the BJP's chief ministerial face in the West Bengal assembly polls, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said the party had not taken any decision on the matter and would instead seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "development agenda".

Bhattacharya said the BJP did not distinguish between "organic" and "inorganic" leaders, and that "whoever the people identify as fighters against the TMC's misrule can be the party's face after it wins the polls".

Pitching the assembly polls as the BJP's direct battle against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC's "appeasement politics", Bhattacharya asserted that the party would not project any CM face, and would instead seek votes in the name of Modi and his "development agenda", and also pursue a policy of "detect, detain and deport" against infiltrators if voted to power.

In an interview with PTI, Bhattacharya declined to give a direct reply on whether the BJP's decision to field Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur amounted to projecting him as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

"The BJP does not project anyone as the chief ministerial candidate. In Delhi and Haryana, who did the BJP project as the face? We did not. Yet we won. The same happened in Odisha. Whom did we project as the face? We did not fight those elections with any one face," he said.

Pressed on whether Adhikari's candidature from Mamata Banerjee's pocket borough Bhabanipur made him, in effect, the BJP's face in the election, Bhattacharya said the decision on leadership would rest entirely with the party's parliamentary board and central leadership.

"If, in the next few days, they decide to select someone and fight under that person, then that will be their decision. But at this moment, there is no such decision and I do not think there will be," he said.

The BJP, he said, would instead seek votes in the name of Modi. "We contest elections by putting forward 'vikas purush' Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- the man of development -- whom people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari trust, and by seeking votes on the basis of faith in his vision," Bhattacharya said.

He, however, left a small window open, saying the top leadership remained free to take a different call later.

The BJP leader said his party would secure a "comfortable majority" in the election but refused to specify numbers or say whether it would cross the two-thirds mark.

Bhattacharya made it clear that the decision to field Adhikari in Bhabanipur was intended to throw a direct challenge at Banerjee on her home turf.