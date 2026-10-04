BJP Will Contest In All 117 Punjab Assembly Seats: General Secretary Satish Poonia
Blaming the current political situation for the drug menace in Punjab, he said the drug problem has severely impacted the youth of the state today.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Alwar: BJP national general secretary Satish Poonia on Sunday said the party will contest in all 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab in the 2027 elections as the people of the state view the party as a viable alternative.
Launching a state-wide anti-drug campaign in Rajasthan's Alwar, he said there is resentment among the people against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over issues such as drug abuse, crime, and corruption, while the Congress is grappling with internal feuds with no prospect of a revival.
Poonia, who is also the party's in-charge for Punjab, said the BJP's goal is not merely to contest elections in Punjab but to win and establish a superior system of governance. "Upon forming the government, the BJP would prioritise increasing investment, creating employment opportunities, strengthening law and order, effectively curbing the drug menace, and ensuring a corruption-free administration," he added.
Blaming the current political situation for the drug menace in Punjab, Poonia said that while the state was once known for its prosperity and well-being, the drug problem has severely impacted its youth today. This challenge is not confined to Punjab alone, as the network of drug trafficking is spreading to other parts of the country as well.
Poonia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently expressed concern about the drug menace. Therefore, making the country drug-free is crucial to realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.
"The BJP has, for the first time, launched a direct and comprehensive campaign against drug abuse in Punjab. Between September 18 and 30, four separate yatras covering approximately 4,000 kilometres were conducted across the state. These marches aimed to reach all 117 assembly constituencies with the objective of raising public awareness about the drug menace and mobilising public opinion against it. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to make Punjab drug-free by December 31, 2029," Poonia said.
Addressing the drug problem in Rajasthan, Poonia said the smuggling of narcotics and weapons via drones — originating from areas bordering Pakistan — poses a serious challenge.
"Surveillance is being maintained along Rajasthan's approximately 1,100-kilometre international border through security measures and fencing. Under the BJP government, action taken against the drug menace has been nearly four times greater than that of the previous Congress government," he said.
He said beyond arresting individuals involved in drug smuggling, action has also been taken against factories manufacturing narcotics. "The roots of the drug problem run deep and cannot be eradicated overnight. Addressing it requires sustained campaigns, dismantling smuggling networks, and keeping the youth away from drugs," he said.
Poonia said the BJP's success in the recent local body elections in Rajasthan is the outcome of the work done over the past 2.5 years by the government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, which will also be evident in the upcoming Panchayat elections.
"Even while in the opposition, the BJP had won more wards in Zila Parishads compared to the Congress and had formed boards in a greater number of Zila Parishads. The party will approach the public for the upcoming elections based on its organisational strength and the performance of the government," he said.
Poonia said former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has discharged significant responsibilities as a Union Minister and the state BJP president.
"It does not seem appropriate to use terms like resentment in the context of a leader of such significant political stature as Raje. Her presence and role have been influential not only in Rajasthan but also in national politics," he added.
Also Read