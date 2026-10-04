ETV Bharat / state

BJP Will Contest In All 117 Punjab Assembly Seats: General Secretary Satish Poonia

Alwar: BJP national general secretary Satish Poonia on Sunday said the party will contest in all 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab in the 2027 elections as the people of the state view the party as a viable alternative.

Launching a state-wide anti-drug campaign in Rajasthan's Alwar, he said there is resentment among the people against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over issues such as drug abuse, crime, and corruption, while the Congress is grappling with internal feuds with no prospect of a revival.

Poonia, who is also the party's in-charge for Punjab, said the BJP's goal is not merely to contest elections in Punjab but to win and establish a superior system of governance. "Upon forming the government, the BJP would prioritise increasing investment, creating employment opportunities, strengthening law and order, effectively curbing the drug menace, and ensuring a corruption-free administration," he added.

Blaming the current political situation for the drug menace in Punjab, Poonia said that while the state was once known for its prosperity and well-being, the drug problem has severely impacted its youth today. This challenge is not confined to Punjab alone, as the network of drug trafficking is spreading to other parts of the country as well.

Poonia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently expressed concern about the drug menace. Therefore, making the country drug-free is crucial to realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.

"The BJP has, for the first time, launched a direct and comprehensive campaign against drug abuse in Punjab. Between September 18 and 30, four separate yatras covering approximately 4,000 kilometres were conducted across the state. These marches aimed to reach all 117 assembly constituencies with the objective of raising public awareness about the drug menace and mobilising public opinion against it. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to make Punjab drug-free by December 31, 2029," Poonia said.

Addressing the drug problem in Rajasthan, Poonia said the smuggling of narcotics and weapons via drones — originating from areas bordering Pakistan — poses a serious challenge.