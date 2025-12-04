ETV Bharat / state

'Duplicate Voter': BJP Labels Congress’s Harish Rawat Amid Heated Political Tussle Over SIR In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday claimed that several top Congress leaders were being removed from the voter list ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttarakhand. These remarks invited a sharp response from the opposition in the state.

Accusing former Chief Minister Harish Rawat of being a “duplicate voter”, BJP spokesperson and Dharampur MLA Vinod Chamoli said the Congress’s allegations of “vote theft” in Bihar and Bengal harmed the party, as “the Bihar election results clearly show that”.

Chamoli said that only those “illegally casting their votes in two different places” were being excluded from SIR. “These are all illegal voters. Among these are people who have come from Bangladesh and are illegally casting their votes,” he said.

Chamoli claimed he found Harish Rawat’s name in the voter list of his constituency. “I checked the voter list for my constituency. I saw that senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat's vote was registered at booth number 74 in Majra, my constituency. Harish Rawat's serial number on the voter list is 717. We are clearly questioning when Harish Rawat has lived in Majra, the Dharampur assembly constituency. We have never seen this before. I have a 40-year political history, but I have never seen Harish Rawat in this area,” he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Congress was opposing SIR because it had “created voter ID cards for its voters in various locations and added their names to the voter list based on false facts.”