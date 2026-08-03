ETV Bharat / state

BJP Veteran And Former Madhya Pradesh Minister Paras Chandra Jain Dies

Jain was born on June 20, 1950, in Ujjain. He is survived by his wife Angurbala Jain and children Swati Mogra and Sandhya Talera. He served as the MLA from the Ujjain North assembly constituency three times. He first became an MLA in 1990.

Jain, who held several key positions during his political career, was being treated at a private hospital in Indore for chest related issues and breathed his last today. His last rites will be performed in Ujjain. His final journey will begin from his residence to the Chakratirth Crematorium at 2:00 PM on August 3.

Ujjain: Veteran BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Paras Chandra Jain has passed away on Monday at the age of 76.

Jain's political journey began with student politics in the ABVP, the student wing of the BJP. He was also associated with the RSS and the Scouts and Guides. He was educated at Samrat Vikramaditya University in Ujjain. His role as an active worker led to his victory in the 1990 assembly election, making him the BJP MLA from Ujjain North. He served as an MLA even during the Congress party's tenure, owing to his active involvement in social work and his positive public image.

Jain was popularly known by the nickname 'Pahalwan' (Wrestler) given his lifelong engagement with activities like exercise, workouts, sports, and yoga; wrestling in traditional arenas (akhadas) was also one of his passions.

Former Madhya Pradesh minister Paras Chandra Jain (R) at an event (Special Arrangement)

From 2005 to 2013, Paras Chandra Jain served as a Minister of State in the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh, holding portfolios such as the Forest Department, School Education Department, and the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection. In December 2013, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for School Education, and in 2016, he took charge as the Energy Minister.

The BJP did not field Paras Chandra Jain in the 2023 assembly elections; instead, the ticket for the Ujjain North constituency was given to Anil Jain Kaluheda. But Jain continued to play a significant role as an active party worker and remained associated with the Sangh and the Scouts and Guides.

Former Madhya Pradesh minister Paras Chandra Jain at a temple (Special Arrangement)

Following his passing, BJP workers and numerous senior leaders have begun paying their tributes.