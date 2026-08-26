ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand BJP Chief Defends Purification Of Ramlila Ground In Haldwani After Kharge's Rally

Mussoorie: Uttarakhand BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt has justified the "purification" of Ramlila Ground in Haldwani following a rally addressed by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge at the venue.

Bhatt slammed the Congress for blowing the issue out of proportion to gain political mileage from it. After Kharge had addressed a rally at the venue on August 8, Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas claimed to have "purified" the Ramlila Ground by performing a "havan" on August 10, alleging that slogans opposing the Hindu religion were raised during the rally.

BJP leader Bhatt justified the "purification" and targeted the Congress for lacking "concrete agenda" and raising issues that divide the society.

Speaking to reporters in Mussoorie, Bhatt said that slogans raised during the rally addressed by Kharge were not in keeping with the sanctity of the Ramlila Ground and questioned "what was wrong with purifying the ground ?"

Bhatt said that Congress has made a mockery of its own National President by linking the matter to the Scheduled Castes. "Kharge himself would understand the kind of politics the Congress is playing in Uttarakhand in his name," said the BJP leader.