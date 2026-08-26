Uttarakhand BJP Chief Defends Purification Of Ramlila Ground In Haldwani After Kharge's Rally
The BJP State President justified purification of Ramlila Maidan following a rally addressed by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, reports Sunil Sonkar.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Mussoorie: Uttarakhand BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt has justified the "purification" of Ramlila Ground in Haldwani following a rally addressed by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge at the venue.
Bhatt slammed the Congress for blowing the issue out of proportion to gain political mileage from it. After Kharge had addressed a rally at the venue on August 8, Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas claimed to have "purified" the Ramlila Ground by performing a "havan" on August 10, alleging that slogans opposing the Hindu religion were raised during the rally.
BJP leader Bhatt justified the "purification" and targeted the Congress for lacking "concrete agenda" and raising issues that divide the society.
Speaking to reporters in Mussoorie, Bhatt said that slogans raised during the rally addressed by Kharge were not in keeping with the sanctity of the Ramlila Ground and questioned "what was wrong with purifying the ground ?"
Bhatt said that Congress has made a mockery of its own National President by linking the matter to the Scheduled Castes. "Kharge himself would understand the kind of politics the Congress is playing in Uttarakhand in his name," said the BJP leader.
The BJP State President stated that the cleanliness and purification of a religious site or an event venue should not be turned "into a political controversy".
After conducting the "purification" rituals, Shri Ram Sena Nyas said that Ramlila Maidan is meant for religious and cultural events, and alleged that slogans supporting a specific religion and objectionable remarks were made from the stage during the Congress rally.
The Congress had taken exception to the "purification" with Kharge raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha. Union minister JP Nadda described the incident “deeply regrettable” while Congress blamed the BJP for the purification event which however distanced itself from the organization involved in the incident.
Responding to a question about ticket distribution for the upcoming elections, Bhatt said the party would decide whom to provide field in the polls and noted that the final decision would be taken in accordance with the party's established processes and by its leadership.
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