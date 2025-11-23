ETV Bharat / state

BJP Using SIR To Cut Electorate In Opposition-Ruled States, Claims Yogendra Yadav

Kolkata: Eminent psephologist and activist Yogendra Yadav on Sunday reiterated that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and West Bengal was just a test before a larger rollout.

Addressing a meeting at the Bharat Sabha Hall here, Yadav claimed that the BJP would leave no stone unturned to win the 2026 Bengal polls and was using the SIR process as a tool to reduce the number of electors.

"From the outset, I have said SIR is targeted at Bengal. As Bihar elections were only a few months away, the EC used the state as the testing ground to implement SIR. Now the BJP wants to go the whole hog in Bengal," he said. Yadav alleged that after failing to make a dent in opposition-ruled states like West Bengal in the past, the BJP was now hell-bent on using SIR as a last resort to reduce the electorate in such states.

He described the SIR exercise in Bengal as "the highest disenfranchisement ever" undertaken in the country. "SIR is a votebandi exercise aimed at undermining and disenfranchising India's adult voters who had cast their ballots in previous elections by benchmarking the 2002 year as a timeline for enrolling as legitimate voters," he said.

He voiced fear that if the names of genuine citizens – having cast their franchise in past elections and living here for decades with all residential documents – fail to figure in the final electoral roll published in February, there is no provision in SIR to bring back their names in the list and allow them to vote in future polls.