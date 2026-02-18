ETV Bharat / state

BJP Urges Telangana Govt To Extend Religious Concessions To Hindus After Ramzan Order

Hyderabad: Criticising the Congress government in Telangana over its order allowing Muslim employees to leave offices early during Ramzan, the BJP on Wednesday said similar courtesies should be extended to the Hindu community. Selective concessions risk creating a perception of discrimination, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson N V Subhash said.

He cited instances where Hindu employees observing the 41-day 'Ayyappa Deeksha' vow were discouraged from attending work in traditional black attire. Restrictions are also frequently imposed on Hindu festivals, particularly during Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali, including limitations on firecrackers, he added.

“While no one objects to facilitating religious observances, the Congress government must ensure equal treatment for all communities,” Subhash said. He emphasised that “true secularism lies in equal respect and facilitation for all faiths.” The Revanth Reddy government should adopt a uniform policy framework that ensures parity in extending religious concessions, he added.