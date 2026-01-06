BJP Trying To Remove Non-BJP Voters From Electoral Rolls: Akhil Gogoi
Akhil Gogoi claimed Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia instructed party workers to identify and remove non-supporters, with ministers overseeing list revisions in several constituencies.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Dibrugarh: Raijor Dal president and Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi claimed that the BJP is trying to remove the names of non-BJP supporters from the electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.
Speaking at a press conference at the Circuit House in Dibrugarh on Tuesday, Akhil said senior BJP leaders have allegedly issued instructions to identify and delete the names of voters who do not support the BJP. He claimed that Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia directed party MLAs, district presidents and booth-level leaders to submit the names of such voters by January 12, 2026, for removal from the voter list.
Gogoi said that he personally overheard these instructions during a video conference on January 4, 2026. According to him, he was present with a BJP leader who joined the online meeting with Dilip Saikia. "I heard the entire conversation myself. What I heard was shocking and dangerous for democracy," Gogoi claimed.
He also alleged that Saikia was unhappy with the slow progress of voter list revision work by BJP leaders. He further claimed that Assam minister Ashok Singhal was given responsibility for the voter list revision in 60 Assembly constituencies, with the alleged aim of deleting the names of non-BJP voters.
Quoting Saikia, Gogoi alleged that the BJP leader clearly stated that the names of voters who do not support the party would be removed from the electoral rolls. Gogoi also claimed that Singhal has already started working quietly in the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia area to carry out this plan.
Explaining the delay in making the allegations public, Gogoi said he remained silent for one day after the January 4 incident to avoid causing trouble to the BJP leader who was with him at the time.
He alleged that several BJP MLAs told him the target was to delete around 10,000 voters from each Assembly constituency. Gogoi also claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been instructed to remove these names. Accusing the BJP of attacking democratic rights, Gogoi also said that such actions could destroy the electoral system.
Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'vote theft', Gogoi said that he earlier doubted those statements but now feels deeply concerned. He demanded immediate action by the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying the matter poses a serious threat to democracy in Assam. BJP's top leadership in Assam is yet to respond to the allegations levelled by Akhil Gogoi.
