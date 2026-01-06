ETV Bharat / state

BJP Trying To Remove Non-BJP Voters From Electoral Rolls: Akhil Gogoi

Dibrugarh: Raijor Dal president and Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi claimed that the BJP is trying to remove the names of non-BJP supporters from the electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

Speaking at a press conference at the Circuit House in Dibrugarh on Tuesday, Akhil said senior BJP leaders have allegedly issued instructions to identify and delete the names of voters who do not support the BJP. He claimed that Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia directed party MLAs, district presidents and booth-level leaders to submit the names of such voters by January 12, 2026, for removal from the voter list.

Gogoi said that he personally overheard these instructions during a video conference on January 4, 2026. According to him, he was present with a BJP leader who joined the online meeting with Dilip Saikia. "I heard the entire conversation myself. What I heard was shocking and dangerous for democracy," Gogoi claimed.

He also alleged that Saikia was unhappy with the slow progress of voter list revision work by BJP leaders. He further claimed that Assam minister Ashok Singhal was given responsibility for the voter list revision in 60 Assembly constituencies, with the alleged aim of deleting the names of non-BJP voters.