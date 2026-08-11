ETV Bharat / state

BJP Trying To Mislead Protesting Students For Political Gains: Jharkhand CM Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday lashed out at opposition BJP, accusing its leaders of trying to mislead protesting job aspirants for political gains. Soren, in a social media post, also appealed to the protesters to resolve their grievances through dialogue and trust.

The agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 17th day on Monday. "I ... understand that amidst your peaceful movement, some people from the opposition tried to spoil the atmosphere and mislead students for political gains. I appeal to all of you not to fall into the trap of any such political narrative. You are the future of Jharkhand," Soren said in a post on X.

It is not about ignoring students' voice, but listening to it and resolving the problems, which is the responsibility of the government, he said.

"You have raised your voice for your demands in a peaceful manner. In a democracy, it is your right to express your views, and it is the government's responsibility to respect your opinion. I assure you that the government will look into your demands with utmost seriousness and sensitivity,” Soren said.