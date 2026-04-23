ETV Bharat / state

BJP To Teach Marathi To Non-Marathi Rickshaw And Taxi Drivers In Mumbai

Mumbai: Starting May 1st, the Marathi language has been made mandatory for all taxi and rickshaw drivers in Mumbai. This decision was taken by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

While this decision has faced opposition from some quarters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted a proactive stance: to teach Marathi to non-Marathi-speaking taxi and rickshaw drivers in the mega city.

KK Tiwari, President of the Mumbai BJP Taxi-Rickshaw Association, told ETV Bharat that that Marathi will be taught to non-Marathi drivers at offices or other private establishments located within each Assembly constituency.

"For the past few years, we have observed a recurring conflict in Mumbai regarding the divide between Marathi and non-Marathi speakers. Our stance is that if we wish to put an end to this conflict, knowing Marathi in Mumbai is absolutely essential. Going forward, we do not want any disputes arising in Mumbai on account of the Marathi language," said Tiwari.

He said their objective is to teach Marathi to all rickshaw and taxi drivers across Mumbai.