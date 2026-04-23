BJP To Teach Marathi To Non-Marathi Rickshaw And Taxi Drivers In Mumbai
Marathi will be taught to non-Marathi drivers at offices or other private establishments located within each Assembly constituency in the megacity.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Starting May 1st, the Marathi language has been made mandatory for all taxi and rickshaw drivers in Mumbai. This decision was taken by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.
While this decision has faced opposition from some quarters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted a proactive stance: to teach Marathi to non-Marathi-speaking taxi and rickshaw drivers in the mega city.
KK Tiwari, President of the Mumbai BJP Taxi-Rickshaw Association, told ETV Bharat that that Marathi will be taught to non-Marathi drivers at offices or other private establishments located within each Assembly constituency.
"For the past few years, we have observed a recurring conflict in Mumbai regarding the divide between Marathi and non-Marathi speakers. Our stance is that if we wish to put an end to this conflict, knowing Marathi in Mumbai is absolutely essential. Going forward, we do not want any disputes arising in Mumbai on account of the Marathi language," said Tiwari.
He said their objective is to teach Marathi to all rickshaw and taxi drivers across Mumbai.
He informed that this initiative is set to launch in suburban Santacruz on April 25 at 2:00 PM.
"We intend to teach Marathi in offices or venues across Mumbai that can accommodate groups of 100 to 200 rickshaw and taxi drivers at a time. We will be appointing specialised Marathi instructors for this purpose. This initiative will not be limited to Santacruz alone; we plan to implement it across every single Assembly constituency in Mumbai," quipped Tiwari.
"There is a palpable sense of enthusiasm among Mumbai's rickshaw drivers to learn Marathi. The drivers are eager and excited about the fact that they are being provided with the opportunity to learn the language," he added.
Tiwari added that the rickshaw drivers themselves are also aware that learning Marathi has now become a necessity.
However, Tiwari termed the order issued by Sarnaik as "incorrect". "It is simply not possible to learn Marathi within a span of just a few days. Under these circumstances, rickshaw and taxi drivers ought to be granted a period of one year to master the language. We intend to personally submit a request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard," he concluded.
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