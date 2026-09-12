ETV Bharat / state

BJP To Hold Five-Day Padayatra Across Karnataka Over Govt's Decision On Vande Mataram

Bengaluru: The BJP will organise a five-day padayatra across all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka from September 15 to protest the state government's decision to limit Vande Mataram to two stanzas at official events, party state president B Y Vijayendra said on Saturday.

He said party workers and members of the public would undertake the foot march and meet tahsildars and deputy commissioners to submit memoranda demanding that the government withdraw its decision.

He criticised Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's decision, taken at a recent Cabinet meeting, regarding the rendition of the national song.

"Vande Mataram is not merely a song. It ignited the spirit of the freedom struggle among crores of Indians and evoked a sense of patriotism among the people," Vijayendra told reporters here.

Pointing out that the Centre had decided that all six stanzas should be sung, he called the Karnataka government's decision to limit it to two stanzas as "unfortunate", and alleged that it was aimed at "appeasing minorities."

"Padayatra will be held for five days from September 15 in all assembly constituencies. Let Shivakumar learn a lesson from the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is in favour of following the Centre's decision to sing all six stanzas," he said.

The Congress government in Karnataka has ordered that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung at its programmes, except those attended by the president, vice-president, prime minister or governor.