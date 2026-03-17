ETV Bharat / state

BJP To Contest In 89 Assembly Seats In Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia during the foundation stone-laying and inauguration ceremony of various development works, in Guwahati, Assam, Friday, March 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that BJP will contest in 89 seats out of a total of 126 Assembly seats in the April 9 State election.

Sarma said that BJP’s allies including Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will in contest 26 seats and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) will contest in 11 seats.

“The Asom Gana Parishad will in contest 26 seats, the Bodoland People's Front in 11 seats, and the BJP will contest in the remaining seats. Today, we had preliminary discussions regarding our candidates list. And tomorrow we have our Parliamentary Board meeting. I think the list will be announced late tomorrow evening or the next morning,” said Sarma after attending a core committee meeting of the BJP over Assam election in the national capital.

The BJP is contesting the forthcoming Assam election in Assam in alliance with the two regional parties-AGP and BPF. The core committee meeting of the BJP took place at the residence of former BJP national president JP Nadda.

When asked whether there will be any new faces in the party list this time, Sarma said that there will be more new faces, women aspirants, representation from all tribes and communities besides youths will get a lot of representation this time.

“One or two incumbent MLAs may not get ticket this time. There will be more new faces, women aspirants, representation from all tribes and communities besides youths will get a lot of representation,” said Sarma. He said that due to delimitation process, few MLAs are unlikely to get ticket this time.