ETV Bharat / state

BJP, TMC Worker Killed In Post-Poll Violence In West Bengal

Flames billow at the TMC office following the West Bengal Assembly election result, in Asansol, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: A BJP and a Trinamool Congress worker were killed in separate incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal on Tuesday, police said.

BJP worker Madhu Mondal died after being allegedly beaten up by TMC workers during a victory procession in the New Town area on Tuesday evening. TMC worker Abir Sheikh was hacked to death allegedly by BJP activists at Nanoor in Birbhum earlier in the day, police said.

In New Town, Mondal was thrashed, allegedly by TMC workers following an argument, as a victory procession of the BJP was passing by in Bhalliguri area, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to hospital and declared brought dead, prompting attacks by BJP activists on residences of TMC workers in the area and a road blockade later on. The Central forces had to be deployed to bring normalcy, the officer said.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh was hacked to death in a clash in the Nanoor area.

A senior police officer said Sheikh, TMC's Nanoor Anchal Committee member, was hacked to death during an argument with "another group", at Santoshpur village under Nanoor.

Sheikh died on the spot while another person, whose identity was not known, was injured, he said, adding police reinforcements were rushed to the area where tension prevailed.

The TMC MLA-elect from Nanoor, Bidhan Majhi, claimed that Sheikh was an active member of the party and was killed by BJP goons in the area.

However, BJP leader Shyamapada Mondal said none of their party members was involved in the attack and police should undertake a free and fair investigation to find out the accused.

TMC MP Sagarika Ghosh also shared a video of the body with a caption "horrifying, chilling".

In a post on X, Ghosh said, "TMC worker killed in widespread violence".

The TMC said in its official X handle, "brutal murder of our party worker in Birbhum's Nanoor. Modi's idea of poriborton begins. Deceased name Abir SK." The party in another post claimed an old woman was brutally attacked by BJP workers in Alipurduar town. "She has sustained multiple injuries on head too," the TMC said, attaching a purported image of the woman.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.