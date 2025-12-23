ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Suvendu Says He Won't Let Bangladesh Mission In Kolkata To Function If Envoy Doesn't Meet Him

Kolkata: West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said he wouldn't allow the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata to function if he was not granted an appointment for a meeting with the country's envoy here. Adhikari said he was concerned about the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and has sought an appointment with the country's deputy high commissioner in Kolkata.

"I will go alone to the meeting. But we will ensure larger mobilisation from December 26 if the appointment is denied. We will not let the deputy high commission function smoothly on Indian soil," he said.

Adhikari made the statement while addressing a press conference after he led a march, named 'Hindu Hunkar Padayatra', which was stopped by the police on the way to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Park Circus, leading to a clash.