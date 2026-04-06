ETV Bharat / state

BJP Supporter Dead In Pre-Poll Violence In Nagaland, Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Kohima: A BJP supporter died on Monday following violence in Nagaland, where by-elections will be held for the Koridang seat on April 9, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders in parts of the Mokokchung district, officials said.

Imrongsungba Imchen, a resident of Longkhum village in Mokokchung, died after sustaining injuries in clashes involving supporters of Independent candidate Toshikaba and BJP candidate Daochier I Imchen, they said.

Imchen was referred from the Mokokchung District Hospital to Dimapur for better treatment, but succumbed to injuries on the way near Botsa village, they said.

A total of 16 people have been detained in connection with the incident, sources said.

District Magistrate Ajit Kumar Verma imposed the curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing apprehension of breach of peace.

The prohibitory orders were imposed in Longkhum village, Mangmetong village and the Alichen area, including the 2nd NAP camp.

The orders prohibit assembly of five or more persons in the notified areas between 6 pm and 5 am.