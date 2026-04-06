BJP Supporter Dead In Pre-Poll Violence In Nagaland, Prohibitory Orders Imposed
The prohibitory orders were imposed in Longkhum village, Mangmetong village and the Alichen area, including the 2nd NAP camp.
By PTI
Published : April 6, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
Kohima: A BJP supporter died on Monday following violence in Nagaland, where by-elections will be held for the Koridang seat on April 9, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders in parts of the Mokokchung district, officials said.
Imrongsungba Imchen, a resident of Longkhum village in Mokokchung, died after sustaining injuries in clashes involving supporters of Independent candidate Toshikaba and BJP candidate Daochier I Imchen, they said.
Imchen was referred from the Mokokchung District Hospital to Dimapur for better treatment, but succumbed to injuries on the way near Botsa village, they said.
A total of 16 people have been detained in connection with the incident, sources said.
District Magistrate Ajit Kumar Verma imposed the curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing apprehension of breach of peace.
The prohibitory orders were imposed in Longkhum village, Mangmetong village and the Alichen area, including the 2nd NAP camp.
The orders prohibit assembly of five or more persons in the notified areas between 6 pm and 5 am.
The administration said the decision was taken following reports from sector magistrates and police about the possibility of disturbances to public peace and tranquillity.
Enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the by-election was also cited as a reason for the restrictions.
Authorities said any violation of the order will invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The restrictions have come into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.
Six candidates are in the fray for the by-election to the Koridang seat. The Congress has fielded T Chalukumba Ao, while the NPP has nominated I Abenjang.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP's Imkong L Imchen, a five-time MLA, on November 11 at the age of 75. The party has fielded his son as the ruling coalition's candidate.
The votes will vill be counted on May 4.