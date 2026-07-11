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BJP's Snub To Narottam Mishra In Datia Bypoll Sparks Violent Protests; Two Cops Injured

Datia: The BJP's snub to former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in the upcoming Datia assembly by-election has led to a law and order situation after Mishra's supporters took to streets and clashed with the police leading to injuries to cops including the SP and SDOP.

The BJP on Friday announced former Madhya Pradesh Housing Board Chairman Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia bypoll necessitated by the cancellation of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti's Assembly membership over his conviction in a cheating case.

The move has angered Mishra and his supporters as he was seen as a strong contender for the candidacy and had even campaigned in the run-up to the announcement of the bypoll.

Since Friday evening, a wave of resignations has swept through the party ranks, involving the district president and several other office-bearers. A large number of Mishra's supporters also called for a 'Datia Bandh' (shutdown) as a mark of protest on Saturday.

BJP District President Raghuvir Singh Kushwaha submitted a collective resignation to State President Hemant Khandelwal. The resignation letter explicitly termed the central leadership's decision "unilateral" and described it as an insult to party workers.

The protests also involved highway blockades and heavy stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to police personnel. Clashes between the police and Mishra's supporters continued till Saturday morning.

Late on Friday evening, Mishra's supporters blocked the National Highway 44 and damaged vehicles. Police reportedly used tear gas shells late at night to bring the situation under control.

BJP's Snub To Narottam Mishra In Datia Bypoll Sparks Violent Protests (ETV Bharat)

Prior to this, protesters had pelted stones at vehicles, smashed the windows of an SDOP's car, and overturned a police vehicle. The violent protest caused a traffic jam stretching nearly 20 kilometers along the highway. A heavy police force was deployed at the scene throughout the incident.

SP, SDOP Among Cops Injured In Stone-Pelting