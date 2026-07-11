BJP's Snub To Narottam Mishra In Datia Bypoll Sparks Violent Protests; Two Cops Injured
The BJP has fielded former MP Housing Board Chairman Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the bypoll infuriating Sharma's supporters.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Datia: The BJP's snub to former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in the upcoming Datia assembly by-election has led to a law and order situation after Mishra's supporters took to streets and clashed with the police leading to injuries to cops including the SP and SDOP.
The BJP on Friday announced former Madhya Pradesh Housing Board Chairman Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia bypoll necessitated by the cancellation of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti's Assembly membership over his conviction in a cheating case.
The move has angered Mishra and his supporters as he was seen as a strong contender for the candidacy and had even campaigned in the run-up to the announcement of the bypoll.
Since Friday evening, a wave of resignations has swept through the party ranks, involving the district president and several other office-bearers. A large number of Mishra's supporters also called for a 'Datia Bandh' (shutdown) as a mark of protest on Saturday.
BJP District President Raghuvir Singh Kushwaha submitted a collective resignation to State President Hemant Khandelwal. The resignation letter explicitly termed the central leadership's decision "unilateral" and described it as an insult to party workers.
The protests also involved highway blockades and heavy stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to police personnel. Clashes between the police and Mishra's supporters continued till Saturday morning.
Late on Friday evening, Mishra's supporters blocked the National Highway 44 and damaged vehicles. Police reportedly used tear gas shells late at night to bring the situation under control.
Prior to this, protesters had pelted stones at vehicles, smashed the windows of an SDOP's car, and overturned a police vehicle. The violent protest caused a traffic jam stretching nearly 20 kilometers along the highway. A heavy police force was deployed at the scene throughout the incident.
SP, SDOP Among Cops Injured In Stone-Pelting
According to Datia Collector Swapnil Wankhade, a road blockade began on the highway in Datia between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM on Friday and continued late into the night. Consequently, numerous vehicles—including ambulances—remained stranded on the highway for hours, causing significant hardship to drivers and passengers, he said.
“Police force was called in around 3:00 AM on Saturday to handle the situation. The blockade persisted until approximately 5:00 AM. Despite attempts to reason with them, the protesters continued their agitation and suddenly began pelting stones. Eight police personnel, including the SP and SDOP, sustained significant injuries during the incident," Wankhade said.
Collector Escapes Injury
The Collector stated that he was wearing a helmet during the stone-pelting, and a stone struck his helmet directly. The police fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, after which the protesters entered the BJP office. The situation is currently under control and peaceful; however, several vehicles, including two police vehicles, sustained damage during the incident.
Additional Police Force Called In
Datia Additional SP Manjeet Singh Chawla said that the protests were reported from several locations in the district.
“Given the situation, additional police force has been requested from the Police Headquarters in Bhopal. Currently, the situation in Datia is under control."
Ashutosh Tiwari is a veteran BJP worker. In 2023, he had sought the ticket for the Sevdha constituency in Datia, but the party placed its trust in Pradeep Agrawal at that time. However, for the Datia by-election, the BJP has decided to place its bet on Ashutosh Tiwari instead of Narottam Mishra. Tiwari has held several significant positions in the past; he served as the BJP's Divisional Organization Secretary and as the Chairman of the MP Housing Board (holding the rank of a Cabinet Minister).
Senior BJP leader and former Home Minister Narottam Mishra had previously lost the 2023 Assembly election in Datia to Congress's Rajendra Bharti. Subsequently, he was seen being sidelined within the party on several occasions.
However, Mishra endeavored to improve his public image and standing in the political arena. When the by-election was announced, he was considered the strongest contender for the BJP ticket.
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