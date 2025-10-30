‘Defending Anti-Nationals’: BJP Slams Omar Abdullah, PDP For Backing Sacked Employees
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday sacked two government employees for alleged terror links.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
Srinagar: The dismissal of two government employees over alleged terror links brought the ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) together but drew ire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of “defending anti-nationals.”
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that termination of government employees must be decided by courts and not by mere suspicion. “Every government employee deserves a fair chance to defend himself or herself before any punitive action is taken,” he told reporters in north Kashmir’s Handwara.
This comes as the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha sacked two government employees for alleged terror links in the day. The duo, Ghulam Hussain of Jammu’s Reasi and Majid Iqbal Dar of Rajouri district, were terminated from government services today. Over 80 employees have been sacked by the LG by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution in a sustained crackdown over the last five years.
Abdullah’s party, NC, had promised to review the cases of these employees before coming to power in last year’s Assembly elections. But the party has often cited a lack of powers over law and order, putting it on hold.
The Chief Minister said the political Opposition is trying to distract and provoke them, but they are focused on their agenda.
“Whatever I have promised during elections will be fulfilled," he added.
According to Abdullah, several employees were terminated in the past as well, but they resumed their services after getting a clean chit.
“This shows that such actions are often based on flawed judgements,” added the Chief Minister. “It would be better if the court decides the case and punishes the real culprits. Action taken on suspicion harms everyone.”
Inside the Legislative Assembly, PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para voiced against the termination of employees, saying, “It has become challenging for employees to work.
But outside the House, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the House Sunil Sharma defended the LG’s action and slammed the PDP for its ‘anti-national mindset’.
“Whenever they (PDP) were in power, they cried for terrorists and separatists and defended stone-pelters. When someone is involved in anti-national activities, it amounts to waging war against the country. Do you want no action against such people?” he asked.
According to Sharma, the PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Para is pained over such action because it shows where their loyalty lies.
