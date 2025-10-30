ETV Bharat / state

‘Defending Anti-Nationals’: BJP Slams Omar Abdullah, PDP For Backing Sacked Employees

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader (JKNC) Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in Jammu on October 16, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: The dismissal of two government employees over alleged terror links brought the ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) together but drew ire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of “defending anti-nationals.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that termination of government employees must be decided by courts and not by mere suspicion. “Every government employee deserves a fair chance to defend himself or herself before any punitive action is taken,” he told reporters in north Kashmir’s Handwara.

This comes as the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha sacked two government employees for alleged terror links in the day. The duo, Ghulam Hussain of Jammu’s Reasi and Majid Iqbal Dar of Rajouri district, were terminated from government services today. Over 80 employees have been sacked by the LG by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution in a sustained crackdown over the last five years.

Abdullah’s party, NC, had promised to review the cases of these employees before coming to power in last year’s Assembly elections. But the party has often cited a lack of powers over law and order, putting it on hold.

The Chief Minister said the political Opposition is trying to distract and provoke them, but they are focused on their agenda.

“Whatever I have promised during elections will be fulfilled," he added.