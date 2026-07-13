ETV Bharat / state

BJP Sends Legal Notice To Omar Abdullah Over 'Poaching' Claim, Threatens Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit

Issued on behalf of the BJP Jammu and Kashmir president, Sat Sharma, the notice states that the allegations amount to defamation and asks the chief minister to issue an unconditional public apology and withdraw the statement within seven days.

The notice terms Abdullah's allegations as "false, baseless and defamatory" and seeks Rs 100 crore in damages for the alleged harm caused to the BJP's image, warning that failure to comply will leave the saffron party free to initiate civil and criminal proceedings, including a defamation suit.

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday sent a legal notice to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, asking him to either produce evidence to support his allegation that the BJP offered Rs 20-30 crore to National Conference MLAs to topple the National Conference-led J&K government or issue a public apology within seven days.

BJP Sends Legal Notice To Omar Abdullah Over 'Poaching' Claim (Arrangement)

The party said it would file a Rs 100 crore defamation suit if the chief minister failed to substantiate his claim or withdraw the remarks.

The BJP reaction follows Abdullah's recent address to party workers in Srinagar, where he alleged that BJP leaders had attempted to "poach" National Conference legislators by offering them Rs 20-30 crore.

BJP spokesperson Manzoor Bhat said in a statement that the party had served a legal notice on the chief minister.

"If he fails to issue an unconditional public apology within seven days, we will be left with no option but to initiate a defamation suit," Bhat said. He said such a serious allegation could not be made without credible evidence.

"If he possesses proof, he should place it before the public and the appropriate authorities. If he cannot substantiate his claim, he must withdraw his statement and apologise," he said.

Abdullah, as the elected head of the government, was expected to act responsibly and make statements based on facts, the BJP spokesperson said.

"Public discourse must be guided by truth, accountability, and constitutional decorum. We urge Omar Abdullah to withdraw his false statements and apologise instead of misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.