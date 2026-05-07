BJP Sends Defamation Notice To CM Mann Over Remarks On Punjab Twin Blasts
Tarun Chugh warned that if Mann doesn't retract his statement and tenders a public apology within a week, both criminal and civil proceedings will follow.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was served a legal notice on Thursday by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh for his remarks blaming the saffron party for the twin blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar, asking him to either provide proof for his claim or resign from his post.
Back-to-back explosions took place near security establishments on Tuesday night, triggering panic and drawing wider condemnation from opposition parties targeting the Mann government over the law and order issue in the state. On Wednesday, he held the BJP responsible for the blasts, alleging this was how the party was preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
The first blast took place around 8 pm outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's (BSF) Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar, followed by another blast at around 11 pm near the Army camp in Amritsar's Khasa area.
Chugh slammed Mann for completely "undermining" the dignity of the Chief Minister's office by accusing the BJP of involvement in the blasts without presenting a shred of evidence. "This is precisely why legal proceedings have now been initiated against him for criminal defamation, spreading false information, and attempting to incite public unrest," he said.
"Mann is speaking the language of the Pakistan Army. The entire country is saddened by his allegations against the BJP, which worked towards eradicating terrorism by following a policy of zero tolerance and freeing Naxalism from the soil where 200-200 CRPF jawans used to be martyred. You are making such allegations during the holy days of Operation Sindoor," Chugh added.
He said Mann's statement directly contradicts the position taken by his own DGP. While the Punjab Police is pointing towards the involvement of Pakistan's ISI and foreign networks, the chief minister remains busy pursuing a political agenda. "The question is simple: is the chief minister safeguarding Punjab's security, or is he providing political cover to anti-national forces?" he asked.
Chugh said on a day when the entire nation is celebrating the courage and valour of our armed forces on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Mann's attempt to link a democratic and nationalist party like the BJP with blasts is not merely a political falsehood, but an insult to the mandate and faith of millions of Indians.
"Mann's statement is not only defamatory but also extremely dangerous. Such irresponsible allegations can create confusion, mistrust, and social unrest in Punjab. No chief minister has the right to compromise public order and national security for political gain," he said.
BJP has made it clear that if Mann does not retract his statement and tenders a public apology within a week, both criminal and civil proceedings will be taken against him. "The people of Punjab also want to know where the evidence is? Punjab is today struggling with drugs, bomb blasts, gangster networks, and economic crisis. But the Mann government is making false allegations against the BJP to hide its every failure. Punjab needs responsible governance, not drama," Chugh said.
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