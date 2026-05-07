ETV Bharat / state

BJP Sends Defamation Notice To CM Mann Over Remarks On Punjab Twin Blasts

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was served a legal notice on Thursday by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh for his remarks blaming the saffron party for the twin blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar, asking him to either provide proof for his claim or resign from his post.

Back-to-back explosions took place near security establishments on Tuesday night, triggering panic and drawing wider condemnation from opposition parties targeting the Mann government over the law and order issue in the state. On Wednesday, he held the BJP responsible for the blasts, alleging this was how the party was preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The first blast took place around 8 pm outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's (BSF) Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar, followed by another blast at around 11 pm near the Army camp in Amritsar's Khasa area.

Chugh slammed Mann for completely "undermining" the dignity of the Chief Minister's office by accusing the BJP of involvement in the blasts without presenting a shred of evidence. "This is precisely why legal proceedings have now been initiated against him for criminal defamation, spreading false information, and attempting to incite public unrest," he said.

"Mann is speaking the language of the Pakistan Army. The entire country is saddened by his allegations against the BJP, which worked towards eradicating terrorism by following a policy of zero tolerance and freeing Naxalism from the soil where 200-200 CRPF jawans used to be martyred. You are making such allegations during the holy days of Operation Sindoor," Chugh added.