BJP-Shiv Sena Leaders Clash In Thane Over Credit For Concessions Given For BSUP Registrations

Thane: A former BJP corporator attacked office bearers from Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over claiming credit for concessions in registration houses under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme in Thane.

Two of the Mahayuti's alliance parties, the BJP and the Shiv Sena, are at odds in Thane. A scuffle broke out as Shiv Sena workers celebrated after the government announced concessions on Thursday for houses registered under BSUP. The scuffle broke, when a former BJP corporator, Narayan Pawar, slapped a few workers of Shiv Sena, while they were partying at Naupada Tekdi Bungalow. First, an argument erupted, which escalated into a physical fight.

A non-bailable complaint has been filed against Pawar at the Naupada police station in this regard. The office bearers and workers of both the Shiv Sena and the BJP in Thane district have been fighting for the past few days over the local body elections. In fact, on November 18, ministers from Shiv Sena walked out of the Maharashtra cabinet meeting, after which Shinde flew to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

Both factions had called for a truce, after this meeting. Both parties in Thane are involved in a drama of credit politics due to the ongoing debate. The government announced concessions for BSUP house registrations. Over 6,000 homes in Thane will benefit from this concession price of just Rs 100. BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar asserted that he had pursued with the government to get the beneficiaries this decision. While Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske issued a press statement claiming credit for the government's decision to announce the concession.