ETV Bharat / state

BJP Seeks To Snatch Citizenship Through SIR, Claims Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the BJP-led Central government was attempting to "snatch citizenship rights" through the SIR of electoral rolls.

Addressing a public meeting organised as part of the 68th Revival Day celebrations of the AIMIM here, the Hyderabad MP on Saturday night claimed that after Bihar, the Special Intensive Revision would be undertaken in Telangana and Maharashtra.

"I appeal to the people to ensure that when the SIR is conducted, all genuine names are included. The BJP wants to snatch citizenship through the SIR. It is attempting to do so by conducting the revision through the Election Commission of India (ECI)," he alleged.