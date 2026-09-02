ETV Bharat / state

BJP Seeks Punjab CM's Resignation In Cash For Transfer Scam; AAP Accuses It Of Maligning Party Leadership

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a frontal attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over an alleged ‘cash-for-transfer’ scam involving Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. On the other hand, the AAP leadership has accused the BJP of trying to malign the party’s leadership.

The BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, while addressing the media persons in Delhi, described Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a symbol of corruption and said that a big ‘rate card’ racket is going on in Punjab under which senior officers are being posted.

The BJP claims to have found strong evidence of this corruption from the chats between the Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and middlemen. It has demanded Bhagwant Mann’s resignation on moral grounds while advocating a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The BJP has alleged that during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in a case of change of land use, it has come to light that the transfers of more than 20 senior IAS, IPS and other officers of Punjab were done through money transactions and a rate card.

Bhatia questioned, "How can an OSD get such large-scale transfers done without the approval and knowledge of the Chief Minister?" He claimed that this entire racket has been running at the behest of Bhagwant Mann.

The BJP leader said that the ED has so far sent letters and reminders to the Punjab Police seven times asking them to register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act but the Punjab Police is constantly refraining from registering the case to protect the accused.