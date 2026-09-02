BJP Seeks Punjab CM's Resignation In Cash For Transfer Scam; AAP Accuses It Of Maligning Party Leadership
The BJP has said that a big 'rate card' racket is going on in Punjab under which senior officers are being posted.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a frontal attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over an alleged ‘cash-for-transfer’ scam involving Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. On the other hand, the AAP leadership has accused the BJP of trying to malign the party’s leadership.
The BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, while addressing the media persons in Delhi, described Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a symbol of corruption and said that a big ‘rate card’ racket is going on in Punjab under which senior officers are being posted.
The BJP claims to have found strong evidence of this corruption from the chats between the Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and middlemen. It has demanded Bhagwant Mann’s resignation on moral grounds while advocating a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The BJP has alleged that during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in a case of change of land use, it has come to light that the transfers of more than 20 senior IAS, IPS and other officers of Punjab were done through money transactions and a rate card.
Bhatia questioned, "How can an OSD get such large-scale transfers done without the approval and knowledge of the Chief Minister?" He claimed that this entire racket has been running at the behest of Bhagwant Mann.
The BJP leader said that the ED has so far sent letters and reminders to the Punjab Police seven times asking them to register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act but the Punjab Police is constantly refraining from registering the case to protect the accused.
The party has alleged that confidential administrative files and draft lists of transfers were reaching unauthorized and private individuals even before the government order was issued.
Meanwhile, AAP’s Punjab President and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora has claimed that the ED is using repeated letters, selective media leaks and unclear allegations to malign the AAP leadership instead of providing substantive evidence. He said the Punjab Police had already sought complete documents and electronic data from the agency which it had failed to provide.
Arora affirmed that the BJP’s larger aim is to create chaos, intimidate political leadership and keep government officers under pressure so that the elected Punjab government could not function effectively. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been right in his earlier criticism of the CBI when he was Gujarat Chief Minister, asserting that the ED and CBI have today become ‘BJP’s parrots’.
Arora said, “The repeated communications sent by the ED to the Punjab DGP, including its latest letter seeking registration of an FIR under Section 66(2), reflected the ‘desperation and frustration’ of the BJP led central government. The Punjab Police had already written to the ED on August 28, seeking complete documentary and electronic evidence in support of the allegations.”
"The Punjab Police has clearly told the ED that the material provided so far is either unclear or not readable and that complete evidence, documents and electronic data seized during searches should be provided so that a proper investigation can be conducted. The ED was asked to send an officer with the relevant material on September 1, but no such officer has appeared,” he added.
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