BJP's Suvendu Felicitates 3 Men Arrested For Assaulting Chicken Patty Vendors At 'Gita Path' Event

Kolkata: West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has felicitated the three men arrested for allegedly assaulting two chicken patty vendors at the Gita recital event in Kolkata, after they were released on bail.

Adhikari said he stood by them "as a Hindu" performing his duty.

The three persons, arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly attacking two vendors at the 'Gita Paath' programme on December 7 at the Brigade Parade Ground, were granted bail by the Bankshall court on personal bonds of Rs 1,000 each.

Sharing a photo of the felicitation, Adhikari on Thursday said in a post on Facebook, "I want to tell Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM) that you cannot suppress 'sanatanis' by unleashing your loyalist police on them."