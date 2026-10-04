ETV Bharat / state

BJP Rules Out Sreelekha's Resignation, Says She Will Continue As Councillor

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after a resignation letter purportedly submitted by former DGP R Sreelekha as a councillor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation came to light, the BJP on Sunday ruled out any such development, with Mayor V V Rajesh and party state general secretary S Suresh asserting that she would continue in her position.

The issue surfaced after a message purportedly posted by Sreelekha in a WhatsApp group of residents of her ward said she had submitted her resignation to the Mayor and would hand over a copy to the District Collector on October 5.

Rajesh had earlier told reporters that he received the letter on September 30 and that he has not forwarded it to the Corporation Secretary, who is the competent authority to accept the resignation. He had also said that personal inconveniences were cited in the letter.

However, on Sunday, Rajesh said no resignation letter existed. "Who told you that she has given the resignation letter? She will continue and I have said it yesterday itself," he said. Asked about the message allegedly posted by Sreelekha in the WhatsApp group, he did not respond directly.

"You want the governance to take place smoothly. As all desire, the governance will go forward strongly," he said, ruling out any crisis in the corporation. He said councillors regularly submitted letters seeking fund sanctions for their respective wards and raising operational matters.

"Such a letter was given to me for the smooth operations in the ward. As she is a ruling councillor, I find that some of the matters cited in it require the party's intervention. Some have to be done by the Mayor. We will address the matters as in letters given by other councillors," he said.

Rajesh said Sreelekha would continue as councillor and complete her five-year tenure. On the other hand, Suresh made a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon with a picture of him visiting Sreelekha at a hospital, saying she was unwell and had only expressed concerns about her ability to discharge her responsibilities.

Suresh said he visited Sreelekha at a hospital and that she had been suffering from physical discomfort for the past few days. "She is worried about whether she will be able to discharge her responsibilities as a public representative properly because of her health condition. She had only brought this to the attention of those closest to her. Unfortunately, it became a subject of media discussion," he said.