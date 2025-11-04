ETV Bharat / state

'BJP Has Sunk The Ship': After Closure of Mohalla Clinics, AAP Accuses Govt Of Privatising Delhi's Healthcare System

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday intensified its protest against the "four-engine BJP government" following decision to close around 200 Mohalla Clinics set up across the national capital. AAP leaders have accused the Rekha Gupta-led government of trying to privatise the public health system and serve the interests of private hospitals.

This morning, AAP workers led by state convener Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar staged a demonstration outside a Mohalla Clinic in Govindpuri under Kalkaji Assembly constituency, raising slogans against the BJP government.

Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP had already shut down 31 Mohalla Clinics and closed 170 more in the last two days, with plans to close several others in the next 8-10 days. "Around 150-200 poor, elderly and common people visit the Mohalla Clinic in Kondli daily to avail free treatment. Now, if they go to private doctors, they will have to pay Rs 1200 for an OPD card, Rs 1500-1600 for medicines, and Rs 2000-3000 for tests. This amount that people used to save will now become a burden on them," he claimed, adding that private hospitals will be the only beneficiaries with this move of the BJP government.

He further alleged that as soon as the BJP came to power, it started working for private hospital and nursing home owners. "People will still need treatment somewhere. When free services end, they will have to go to private hospitals. Gradually, all government healthcare services and hospitals will be privatised," Bhardwaj warned.