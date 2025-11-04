'BJP Has Sunk The Ship': After Closure of Mohalla Clinics, AAP Accuses Govt Of Privatising Delhi's Healthcare System
Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that as soon as BJP came to power in Delhi, it started serving the interests of private hospitals and nursing home owners.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday intensified its protest against the "four-engine BJP government" following decision to close around 200 Mohalla Clinics set up across the national capital. AAP leaders have accused the Rekha Gupta-led government of trying to privatise the public health system and serve the interests of private hospitals.
This morning, AAP workers led by state convener Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar staged a demonstration outside a Mohalla Clinic in Govindpuri under Kalkaji Assembly constituency, raising slogans against the BJP government.
Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP had already shut down 31 Mohalla Clinics and closed 170 more in the last two days, with plans to close several others in the next 8-10 days. "Around 150-200 poor, elderly and common people visit the Mohalla Clinic in Kondli daily to avail free treatment. Now, if they go to private doctors, they will have to pay Rs 1200 for an OPD card, Rs 1500-1600 for medicines, and Rs 2000-3000 for tests. This amount that people used to save will now become a burden on them," he claimed, adding that private hospitals will be the only beneficiaries with this move of the BJP government.
He further alleged that as soon as the BJP came to power, it started working for private hospital and nursing home owners. "People will still need treatment somewhere. When free services end, they will have to go to private hospitals. Gradually, all government healthcare services and hospitals will be privatised," Bhardwaj warned.
He also alleged that the BJP plans to privatise 15,000-16,000 hospital beds created under the Kejriwal government through brownfield, greenfield and ICU projects. "All government services will be eliminated one by one. AAP will continue to raise its voice from different Mohalla Clinics across Delhi," he said.
Reiterating Kejriwal's warnings before the Delhi Assembly elections, Bhardwaj said, "Arvind Kejriwal had clearly said that if the BJP forms a government in Delhi, it will shut down the facilities meant for the poor, including Mohalla Clinics offering free treatment, medicines and tests."
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said that the process to shut down 121 Mohalla Clinics is currently underway. "These clinics, which were visited by foreign delegations, had even inspired other countries to adopt the model. But today, the saffron party is working to lock them down and render the staff jobless. First, they stopped testing for nine months, then they stopped treatment, and later dismissed doctors and paramedical staff," he alleged.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP government amid alleged health crisis due to rising pollution. In a post on X, he said, "The four-engine BJP government has completely sunk the ship. I appeal to the people of Delhi to take care of themselves; because this government will not do nothing."
