ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP Releases 3rd List For West Bengal; Fields RG Kar Victim's Mother

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, announcing 19 names. Among them is the mother of the medical student who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She has been fielded from the Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas. Former NSG commando Dipanjan Chakraborty has been nominated from Uttarpara in Hooghly.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the poll schedule on March 15. A day later, the BJP released its first list comprising 144 candidates, followed by a second list featuring 111 candidates and one BJP-backed nominee.

Her candidature had been speculated recently after she expressed interest in contesting on a BJP ticket and formally applied to the party. Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had earlier announced that both parents of the victim had joined the BJP, which further fuelled the speculations, however, it is confirmed with the release of the latest list.