Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP Releases 3rd List For West Bengal; Fields RG Kar Victim's Mother
The BJP released its first list comprising 144 candidates, followed by a second list featuring 111 candidates and one BJP-backed nominee.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, announcing 19 names. Among them is the mother of the medical student who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She has been fielded from the Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas. Former NSG commando Dipanjan Chakraborty has been nominated from Uttarpara in Hooghly.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the poll schedule on March 15. A day later, the BJP released its first list comprising 144 candidates, followed by a second list featuring 111 candidates and one BJP-backed nominee.
Her candidature had been speculated recently after she expressed interest in contesting on a BJP ticket and formally applied to the party. Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had earlier announced that both parents of the victim had joined the BJP, which further fuelled the speculations, however, it is confirmed with the release of the latest list.
With the first two lists, the party had declared candidates for 256 seats, leading to speculation over the remaining constituencies. The third list, released on Wednesday evening, includes 19 candidates including two women.
The BJP has also made changes in some constituencies. In English Bazar in Malda, Amlan Bhaduri has replaced sitting MLA Srirupa Mitra Chaudhury as the party’s candidate. Veteran BJP leader Subir Nag has been fielded from the Chinsurah constituency in Hooghly.
With the release of three lists, the BJP has now announced candidates for 275 seats. Nineteen constituencies, including several key seats, are yet to be declared.
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