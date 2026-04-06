ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi, Shah, Kangana Rawat & Mithun Chakraborty Among BJP Star Campaigners For Bengal

Kolkata: The BJP has named 40 star campaigners for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, featuring heavyweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MPs Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini, actor Mithun Chakraborty and former tennis player Leander Paes.

Following his first election rally at the Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar on Sunday, PM Modi is scheduled to address rallies at Tamluk, Haldia, Asansol, and Suri in the Birbhum district on April 9. He is scheduled to address rallies in Krishnanagar, Jangipur, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur on April 11, followed by a roadshow in Siliguri on April 12.

BJP released names of 40 star candidates. (ETV Bharat)

He is also likely to hold a mega roadshow in Kolkata on either April 24 or 25, just ahead of the second phase of polling on April 29. However, sources in the BJP indicate that the schedule is not yet final, and changes to the venues or dates may occur.