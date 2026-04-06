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PM Modi, Shah, Kangana Rawat & Mithun Chakraborty Among BJP Star Campaigners For Bengal

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also among the star campaigners and is likely to play a pivotal role in consolidating the Hindutva vote bank.

A file photo of PM Modi at an election rally in Cooch Behar.
A file photo of PM Modi at an election rally in Cooch Behar. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 6, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kolkata: The BJP has named 40 star campaigners for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, featuring heavyweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MPs Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini, actor Mithun Chakraborty and former tennis player Leander Paes.

Following his first election rally at the Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar on Sunday, PM Modi is scheduled to address rallies at Tamluk, Haldia, Asansol, and Suri in the Birbhum district on April 9. He is scheduled to address rallies in Krishnanagar, Jangipur, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur on April 11, followed by a roadshow in Siliguri on April 12.

BJP released names of 40 star candidates.
BJP released names of 40 star candidates. (ETV Bharat)

He is also likely to hold a mega roadshow in Kolkata on either April 24 or 25, just ahead of the second phase of polling on April 29. However, sources in the BJP indicate that the schedule is not yet final, and changes to the venues or dates may occur.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also join the election campaign with a public rally in Barrackpore on April 7. According to BJP sources, he is set to arrive in the state on the night of April 6 and will be staying at a private hotel in New Town.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the poll-bound state on April 8, Union Health Minister JP Nadda will also campaign for party candidates.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty.
Actor Mithun Chakraborty. (ETV Bharat)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also among the star campaigners and is likely to play a pivotal role in consolidating the Hindutva vote bank, with a focus on the BJP's core agenda of Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva. Among other Chief Ministers are Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura's Manik Saha and Odisha's Mohan Charan Majhi.

The list also includes Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani, and BJP MP Anurag Thakur. Alongside the central BJP leadership, key state leaders will also be actively involved in campaigning.

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TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
BJP STAR CAMPAIGNERS
PM NARENDRA MODI
YOGI ADITYANATH
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

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