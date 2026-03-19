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Kerala Assembly Polls 2026 | BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates

The BJP is yet to announce candidates for the Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram Central constituencies. Kerala polls will be conducted on April 9, 2026.

BJP SECOND CANDIDATE LIST KERALA POLLS
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 19, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday released its second list of 39 candidates for the Kerala Assembly polls, fielding former state president and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan from the Aranmula constituency. The veteran leader will take on Health Minister Veena George, while the Congress is likely to field Youth Congress leader Abin Varkey in the Pathanamthitta district seat.

Rajasekharan had earlier contested from Nemom in 2021, where the current Education Minister V Sivankutty had emerged victorious. Senior BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan will contest from Guruvayoor.

The party has also fielded K Ranjith from Dharmadom, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting. The BJP has fielded former CPI MLA C C Mukundan from the SC-reserved Nattika constituency in Thrissur after he recently left the Communist Party over the denial of a seat, with the party preferring former MLA Geetha Gopi.

Though Mukundan had held talks with the Congress, they did not yield results, and he subsequently joined the BJP. Former reality show contestant and social media influencer Robin Radhakrishnan has been fielded from Kundara in Kollam.

The BJP has named five women candidates in the fresh list, including Ashwini M L, president of the Kasaragod district Mahila Morcha. The party had earlier announced 47 candidates in its first list, taking the total number of candidates declared so far to 86 out of 140 seats.

So far, the BJP has fielded 11 women candidates, including former DGP and Thiruvananthapuram councillor R Sreelekha and Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Congress chief minister K Karunakaran.

The BJP is yet to announce candidates for the Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram Central constituencies. Other NDA allies, including Twenty20 and BDJS, have also announced their candidates.

Also Read

  1. Kerala Assembly Polls 2026 | BJP Names 47 Candidates In First List
  2. Kerala Assembly Polls: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Files Nomination For Seventh Contest
  3. Congress Announces First List Of 55 Candidates For Kerala Assembly Polls
  4. Congress CEC Clears Around 65 Names For April 9 Kerala Assembly Polls

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KERALA ASSEMBLY POLLS
BJP SECOND LIST KERALA POLLS
KERALA ASSEMBLY POLLS 2026
BJP CANDIDATE LIST KERALA POLLS

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