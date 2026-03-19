ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Polls 2026 | BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday released its second list of 39 candidates for the Kerala Assembly polls, fielding former state president and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan from the Aranmula constituency. The veteran leader will take on Health Minister Veena George, while the Congress is likely to field Youth Congress leader Abin Varkey in the Pathanamthitta district seat.

Rajasekharan had earlier contested from Nemom in 2021, where the current Education Minister V Sivankutty had emerged victorious. Senior BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan will contest from Guruvayoor.

The party has also fielded K Ranjith from Dharmadom, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting. The BJP has fielded former CPI MLA C C Mukundan from the SC-reserved Nattika constituency in Thrissur after he recently left the Communist Party over the denial of a seat, with the party preferring former MLA Geetha Gopi.