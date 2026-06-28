ETV Bharat / state

BJP Rakes Up Waqf Land Row, Alleges 'Appeasement Politics' Threatening Farmers' Livelihood

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Sunday raked up the Waqf land issue alleging that the "appeasement politics" is threatening the livelihood of farmers in the state. He accused the Karnataka government of endangering farmers' land rights by allegedly allowing Waqf references to be entered in land records, and demanded that the exercise be stopped immediately.

In a post on 'X', Ashoka, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, alleged that Waqf references had already been entered in the RTCs of more than 1.8 lakh farmers and that the process was being extended to cover three lakh RTCs across 31 districts. He also demanded a White Paper on the issue.

"By dragging farmers' lands into the Waqf controversy, whose interests is the Congress government protecting? The appeasement and vote-bank politics of the @INCKarnataka government have now reached a stage where they threaten the very existence of the state's farmers," he said.

Ashoka said that if the reports were incorrect, the government should immediately place the facts before the people, but if such entries had indeed been made, it must explain why farmers were facing uncertainty over selling their land, obtaining bank loans and exercising ownership rights.