BJP Protests Enrollment Of Muslim Students At Vaishno Devi Medical College; Kashmir Parties Slam 'Divisive' Move

BJP delegation comprising LoP in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma and four other party legislatorssubmitted a memorandum to the J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Saturday in Jammu and urged him to admit those students into the university “who trust and believe in Mata Vaishno Devi”. ( X@BJP4JnK )

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that “only those students who believe in Sanatan Dharma” be allowed to pursue MBBS and other courses in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Reasi district of Jammu province. A BJP delegation comprising Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma and four other party legislators--Sham Lal Sharma, Surjit Singh Slathia, Devinder Kumar Manyal, and Ranbir Singh Pathania--submitted a memorandum to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday evening in Jammu and urged him to admit those students into the university “who trust and believe in Mata Vaishno Devi”. Sinha is the chairman of the SMVDIME, while IAS officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya is its Chief Executive Officer and Yashpal Sharma is the Executive Director. The SMVDIME was set up by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) after it started the 467-bedded Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, a NABH-accredited institution, in 2016, as per the National Medical Commission standards. The hospital was inaugurated on 19 April 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has enrolled its first batch of 50 MBBS students in this academic year after the Board granted approval for the establishment of a 50-seat medical college in accordance with National Medical Commission norms and guidelines. Of the first batch of 50 students, seven are Hindus, one is a Sikh, while 42 students are Muslims from the Kashmir valley. The admission list was cleared by the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) for those students who cleared NEET. "This institute is run by the donations of the people from across the country with an aim to respect and propagate Sanatan Dharma. It won't be good for the donors when the majority of the students given admission are from a particular community. We urged the LG to allow only those students admission into the university who trust and believe in Mata Vaishnu Devi,” Sharma told reporters after meeting Sinha. “We registered the protest of the people. BJP also believes that the people believe that only Sanatan Dharma believers must be granted admission to the college. We were assured that exercise in this regard is ongoing. All the rules and regulations are being looked into, and this matter is accepted that the religious sentiment must be respected. The Board, centre and other organisations are working on it, and after a thorough analysis, the matter will be brought to a conclusion,” he said.