ETV Bharat / state

BJP Prez Nitin Nabin To Lead Rally To Counter SIR, 'Vote Chori' Criticism In Telangana Today

Karimnagar: BJP President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to lead a rally to counter criticism over the SIR exercise and allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft) here on Monday.

The rally, expected to draw around one lakh people, including party workers and supporters from neighbouring districts, is part of a nationwide BJP initiative organising 40 similar marches. This follows the November 2 Hyderabad rally attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who represents Karimnagar in the Lok Sabha, said that the rally to be attended by Nabin would be "historic" with massive turnout of BJP activists and people.

He said the objective of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is to provide voting rights to those who attained 18 years of age and to remove duplicate, dead and illegal infiltrators from the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar told PTI that the "Maha Padayatra" by Nabin aims to dispel misconceptions surrounding SIR and present facts to the people. He challenged top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to produce evidence for his allegation that 14 crore votes have been deleted across the country.

Observing that the people of Telangana are looking for a change, he said they are assessing the performance of the previous BRS regime as well as the present Congress government.

Asked about the objective of the 'Maha Padayatra', he said, "Democracy is not just about conducting elections. People must have faith in democratic institutions, and the dignity of constitutional bodies must be protected."

There is a clear difference between political criticism and making baseless allegations against constitutional institutions, he said. BJP's objective is to generate public awareness on these issues.

Noting that BJP is organising 'Maha Padayatras' at 40 locations across the country, he said that after the Hyderabad rally attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 2, Karimnagar is hosting the next foot march in the southern state.