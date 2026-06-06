ETV Bharat / state

Nitin Nabin Warns Youth Against Negative Politics In Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday indirectly took a dig at the ongoing demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi.

Nabin arrived in Ranchi on Saturday on a two-day visit to Jharkhand. Addressing party workers, he warned those who want to lead the youth towards negative politics. "Today's youth want to work for the development of the nation and to secure their future. However, some people have labelled the youth of this country as anti-establishment. The youth of this country should be known for innovation and creation. India's youth should work with discipline to build the nation," he said.

Nabin cautioned the youth against those "who want to lead the youth of the country towards negative politics. India's youth will practice positive politics".