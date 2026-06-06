Nitin Nabin Warns Youth Against Negative Politics In Jharkhand's Ranchi
He said, "Youth can certainly protest in a democratic country but we will not allow the norms of democracy to be eroded".
Published : June 6, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Ranchi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday indirectly took a dig at the ongoing demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi.
Nabin arrived in Ranchi on Saturday on a two-day visit to Jharkhand. Addressing party workers, he warned those who want to lead the youth towards negative politics. "Today's youth want to work for the development of the nation and to secure their future. However, some people have labelled the youth of this country as anti-establishment. The youth of this country should be known for innovation and creation. India's youth should work with discipline to build the nation," he said.
Nabin cautioned the youth against those "who want to lead the youth of the country towards negative politics. India's youth will practice positive politics".
He said, "Youth can certainly protest in a democratic country, but we will not allow the norms of democracy to be eroded. Today, 2,00,000 startups have been created, so many medical and engineering colleges have been established, and we want to make the country an IT hub".
Nabin said some people, sitting abroad, think they can guide India's youth. "India's youth lives with farmers in community centres, in coaching institutes, and on college campuses. India's youth will not progress as puppets in the hands of a few people in Delhi," he said.
The BJP president said that today the people of the country have received a powerful message that the digital revolution can be used positively. "It can be used to build the country and its youth. But digital revolution cannot be used to take the country's youth revolution in a negative direction," he said. Nabin said every citizen will have to work unitedly to make India a developed nation by 2047.
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