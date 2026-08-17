Nitin Nabin's New Team Has Two Muslim Faces, Both From UP
The BJP has appointed Kunwar Basit Ali as the National President of the Minority Front, while Prof Tariq Mansoor, has been made National Vice President.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Lucknow/Aligarh: Two Muslim leaders from Uttar Pradesh have been included in the Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin new national team.
The BJP has appointed Kunwar Basit Ali as the National President of the Minority Front, while Prof Tariq Mansoor, former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh University and Member of the Legislative Council, has been made the National Vice President.
Senior journalist and political scientist Avinash Mishra said the two leaders will undoubtedly become the Muslim faces of the BJP. "Both of them being from Uttar Pradesh could benefit the BJP in Mission 2027," he said.
Ali is one of the prominent Muslim leaders of the BJP. He served as the state president of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha for a long time. Born on August 1, 1986 at Kayastha Baddha village (Machhra Mandal, Kithore Assembly constituency) at Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, Ali did his high school and intermediate from Allahabad Board (Uttar Pradesh) and graduated in hotel management in 2005.
He worked part-time while studying hotel management and started a hotel business in Meerut. He belongs to the Muslim Rajput community and has been active in efforts to connect minorities (especially the Muslim community) with the BJP.
Ali joined the BJP in BJP. He claims to have joined the party after being influenced by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's Antyodaya philosophy. He served as the district president of the Minority Morcha in Meerut and was appointed media in-charge, regional coordinator, and western region coordinator. Upon the formation of the BJP government, he was appointed a member of the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy. He organized seminars and mushairas in schools and colleges to promote the Urdu language.
On June 20, 2021, he was nominated as the State President of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha.
Ali is active at the grassroots level and has led campaigns to spread the party's message to the Muslim community, such as Qaumi Chaupal, yoga sessions in madrasas and dargahs, the Modi Mitra Abhiyan, the Minority Message, conferences like Muslims with Modi, the Tiranga Yatra in every home, the Sneh Samvad/Sneh Milan programs, and the felicitation of madrasa students.
Prof Mansoor was born on September 20, 1956, in Aligarh. His father, Professor Hafizul Rehman, was the founding Dean of the Law Department at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Prof Mansoor did his MBBS from AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in 1978 and his MS in Surgery in 1982.
He served as the Vice Chancellor of AMU from 2017 to 2023. During this time, he launched several new departments and centers. In April 2023, the Yogi government nominated him as a Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC). He has also served as a member of the Padma Awards Committee. Prof Mansoor is active in the fields of education, health, and national unity. His appointment is being seen as an effort by the BJP to connect with the minority community.
Prof Mansoor thanked the party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Nitin Navin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for assigning him the responsibility.
Prof Mansoor stated that the new office-bearers appointed at the national level are not specific to any one state and their responsibility extends to the entire country. He stated that elections in every state are important, including those in Uttar Pradesh, but the responsibility of national office-bearers is not limited to just one state. He added that elections are also scheduled in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, in addition to Uttar Pradesh. "The national team has been formed to strengthen the organization and advance the party's work across the country," Prof Mansoor said.
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