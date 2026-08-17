ETV Bharat / state

Nitin Nabin's New Team Has Two Muslim Faces, Both From UP

Lucknow/Aligarh: Two Muslim leaders from Uttar Pradesh have been included in the Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin new national team.

The BJP has appointed Kunwar Basit Ali as the National President of the Minority Front, while Prof Tariq Mansoor, former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh University and Member of the Legislative Council, has been made the National Vice President.

Senior journalist and political scientist Avinash Mishra said the two leaders will undoubtedly become the Muslim faces of the BJP. "Both of them being from Uttar Pradesh could benefit the BJP in Mission 2027," he said.

Ali is one of the prominent Muslim leaders of the BJP. He served as the state president of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha for a long time. Born on August 1, 1986 at Kayastha Baddha village (Machhra Mandal, Kithore Assembly constituency) at Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, Ali did his high school and intermediate from Allahabad Board (Uttar Pradesh) and graduated in hotel management in 2005.

He worked part-time while studying hotel management and started a hotel business in Meerut. He belongs to the Muslim Rajput community and has been active in efforts to connect minorities (especially the Muslim community) with the BJP.

Ali joined the BJP in BJP. He claims to have joined the party after being influenced by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's Antyodaya philosophy. He served as the district president of the Minority Morcha in Meerut and was appointed media in-charge, regional coordinator, and western region coordinator. Upon the formation of the BJP government, he was appointed a member of the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy. He organized seminars and mushairas in schools and colleges to promote the Urdu language.