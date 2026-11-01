BJP President Nitin Nabin Flags Off 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' Rally In Rohtak
Party in-charge Smriti Irani, co-in-charge Bhola Singh and workers from 12 districts will join the march that kicked off from the Jat Educational Institution grounds.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Rohtak: To counter the narrative of the Opposition, BJP national president Nitin Nabin flagged off the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) march in Haryana's Rohtak on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, Nabin said, "Every single step you have taken in this foot march has been taken to strengthen the democracy of the country. Today, we are taking out this foot march to strengthen democracy, with respect for the people's mandate."
"People ask, when you have governments in Delhi and most states, why was there a need to save democracy? When there is such an opposition that insults the people's mandate, then it is the duty of an NDA worker to stand on the streets with the people and challenge them by becoming the voice of democracy," he added.
He said the Congress, which now roams around carrying a copy of the Constitution, had torn it to shreds. "Indira Gandhi misused the government machinery to win the election improperly, and at that time, the Allahabad High Court annulled her election and ordered her not to contest elections for six years. Who won the election by misusing government machinery? This is entirely the legacy of the Congress, which not only steals votes but also insults the will of the people," Nabin said further.
Party workers from 12 districts are set to join the foot march, which started from the Jat Educational Institution grounds and will culminate at Bapu Park, where Nabin will also pay floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, BJP state unit president Archana Gupta said in a press conference on Friday.
Gupta said the event will see the participation of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, Haryana BJP in-charge Smriti Irani and co-in-charge Bhola Singh. However, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be in Kurukshetra to attend an event by President Droupadi Murmu.
Nabin will lead the march against what the saffron party describes as the Opposition's "misinformation, propaganda and orchestrated chaos" on a day the INDIA bloc will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against the SIR and alleged vote theft.
BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin participates in #SaveDemocracyRemoveAnarchy March in Rohtak, Haryana. https://t.co/cOR4jKnuea— BJP (@BJP4India) November 1, 2026
Gupta said the initiative is far more than a political event, as it represents a resolute ideological movement against the "falsehoods, conspiracies and unrest engineered by a desperate opposition".
"Driven by the pledge of 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao', every BJP karyakarta is reaching every village and household to dismantle the opposition's false narratives and bring the facts directly to the people," she said.
Taking a dig at the Congress and the allies of the INDIA bloc, Gupta specifically accused them of fostering an environment of instability and anarchy in the country. "They are attempting to mislead the public through deceptive propaganda," she said.
Gupta said Rahul Gandhi has no faith in the constitutional institutions, as he previously questioned the valour of the armed forces and raised doubts over the Supreme Court.
"When the Congress party wins an election, it does not raise questions about EVMs, but when it loses, the EVMs suddenly become problematic. The SIR exercise has been carried out several times in the past, and it is now being conducted in a completely transparent manner. He presented data on voters verified through the SIR process," she added.
The BJP's campaign comes on a day when the INDIA bloc is holding a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, with Opposition leaders and supporters from different states beginning to reach the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
On Saturday, the INDIA bloc organised the symbolic public impeachment of the CEC in the garden of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, as part of its campaign against the SIR exercise and alleged electoral irregularities.
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