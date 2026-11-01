ETV Bharat / state

BJP President Nitin Nabin Flags Off 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' Rally In Rohtak

Rohtak: To counter the narrative of the Opposition, BJP national president Nitin Nabin flagged off the ' Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao ' (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) march in Haryana's Rohtak on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Nabin said, "Every single step you have taken in this foot march has been taken to strengthen the democracy of the country. Today, we are taking out this foot march to strengthen democracy, with respect for the people's mandate."

"People ask, when you have governments in Delhi and most states, why was there a need to save democracy? When there is such an opposition that insults the people's mandate, then it is the duty of an NDA worker to stand on the streets with the people and challenge them by becoming the voice of democracy," he added.

He said the Congress, which now roams around carrying a copy of the Constitution, had torn it to shreds. "Indira Gandhi misused the government machinery to win the election improperly, and at that time, the Allahabad High Court annulled her election and ordered her not to contest elections for six years. Who won the election by misusing government machinery? This is entirely the legacy of the Congress, which not only steals votes but also insults the will of the people," Nabin said further.

Party workers from 12 districts are set to join the foot march, which started from the Jat Educational Institution grounds and will culminate at Bapu Park, where Nabin will also pay floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, BJP state unit president Archana Gupta said in a press conference on Friday.

Gupta said the event will see the participation of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, Haryana BJP in-charge Smriti Irani and co-in-charge Bhola Singh. However, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be in Kurukshetra to attend an event by President Droupadi Murmu.

Nabin will lead the march against what the saffron party describes as the Opposition's "misinformation, propaganda and orchestrated chaos" on a day the INDIA bloc will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against the SIR and alleged vote theft.

Gupta said the initiative is far more than a political event, as it represents a resolute ideological movement against the "falsehoods, conspiracies and unrest engineered by a desperate opposition".