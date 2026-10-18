ETV Bharat / state

BJP Plotting To Add Fake Votes, Says Akhilesh; Urges SP Workers To Remain Vigilant At Booths

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the BJP was conspiring to add fake votes to electoral rolls and urged party workers to remain vigilant at their respective polling booths.

Addressing party leaders and workers from various districts at the party's state headquarters here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused the BJP of "manipulating electoral rolls by adding bogus votes and getting genuine votes of opposition supporters deleted".

In a statement released by the party, Yadav said, "BJP is conspiring to add fake votes to electoral rolls. Party workers should remain vigilant at their respective polling booths. The BJP considers fake votes and dishonesty its strength. It resorts to different types of electoral manoeuvres, including getting fake votes added to electoral rolls and genuine votes of opposition parties deleted."

Accusing the saffron party of disregarding the Constitution and indulging in electoral malpractice to win elections, Yadav urged people to remain alert against what he termed "vote theft and donation theft". He said people in Uttar Pradesh were distressed by inflation, unemployment, corruption, alleged misuse of public funds, injustice and atrocities.

Accusing the BJP of protecting land grabbers, Yadav alleged that people associated with the ruling party were encroaching upon land belonging to the poor, vulnerable sections and the government.

He further claimed that those approaching authorities for justice were being implicated in cases, and alleged that the police often sided with influential BJP supporters. Claiming broad support for the formation of a Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav asserted that the BJP's alleged wrongdoings had become apparent to the public and expressed confidence that voters would hold the party accountable in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.