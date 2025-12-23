ETV Bharat / state

BJP Embarks On New Strategy To Hoist Saffron Flags From Bengal To Kerala And From Panchayats To Parliament

Patna: The recently appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president Nitin Nabin revealed on Tuesday that the party was working on a strategy to bond more strongly with the people at the grassroots, as well as, hoisting the 'bhagwa' (saffron) flag from Bengal to Kerala in the forthcoming elections and from "panchayats to the Parliament".

Nitin exhorted the BJP workers to work full-time with patience and dedication as the party would take care of their future. He asked them not to work part-time like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and slammed him for defaming the country, its constitution and institutions.

"The dream of our Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to ensure that the saffron flag will be hoisted from the panchayat to the Parliament. The dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to prepare over one lakh young leaders. This will happen only when the saffron flag is hoisted from the panchayats to the Parliament. It could occur only when our party workers march ahead,” he said.

Speaking at a meeting arranged to welcome him during his maiden visit to Patna after taking charge as the national executive president, Nitin touched the topic of the stupendous win in the Bihar Assembly polls held in November 2025, in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinched 202 out of 243 seats, and asserted that more victories were around the corner.

"This victory in Bihar is just the beginning. It will travel to (West) Bengal and Kerala. Do not worry, the saffron flag will flutter up to Kerala," he said and asked the party workers to work hard in the forthcoming panchayat and urban local bodies elections in Bihar.

The BJP parliamentary board appointed him as the national working president on December 14, 2025, following which he rushed to Delhi and took charge of the position the next day. He is primed to succeed the present national president of the party, JP Nadda, whose term ends in January 2026.

Nitin was a member of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet at the time of appointment to the post and resigned soon after to adhere to the normal party policy of ‘one man, one post’. He is still an MLA from the Bankipur constituency in Patna, and is expected to resign and shift to central politics.

Stressing the importance of workers in the party, Nitin pointed out that there were no shortcuts in politics and asked them to stay away from them, work patiently, sincerely and with commitment on the long road.

"I assure you that the Bihar and central leadership of the BJP worries about the progress of the party workers as much as it worries about the development of Bihar. The watchtower of the BJP is so strong that it will pick you up and place you among the central leadership. You just need to have faith in your work," he added.

"There are many who work part-time in politics like the types of Rahul Gandhi, who talks about the country a bit and then goes to foreign countries. He is not present in the House (Parliament), he is not present on the streets when there is some issue in the hands (of the Opposition). He went to Germany and insulted our country there," Nitin said.