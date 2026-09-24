ETV Bharat / state

'BJP's Nandigram Candidate Born In Same Year She Passed Class 10': EC Questions Maintainability Of Case After Congress Moves Court

Kolkata: A new legal complication has arisen regarding the candidature of BJP candidate Hasirani Rath for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll. The Congress has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court seeking cancellation of her candidature, alleging discrepancies in the information concerning her age and educational qualifications in her election affidavit.

However, the Election Commission has raised a preliminary question regarding whether a writ petition can be filed directly on such matters after the election process has commenced. Counsel for Hasirani has also raised objections regarding the maintainability of the case.

The matter came up for hearing on Thursday in the Calcutta High Court before Justice Krishna Rao. The judge inquired whether the issue could be raised via a writ petition after the election process had been announced and listed the matter for further hearing on Friday.

According to Congress, Hasirani, in her election affidavit, mentioned her age is 61 and that she passed her Class 10 board examination from Choukhali Gangapadma Milan Kanya Vidyapith in 1965. Hasirani is mother of Chandranath Rath, slain aide of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.