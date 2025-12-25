BJP Names V V Rajesh As Thiruvananthapuram Mayoral Candidate After Historic Win
The BJP secured control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation with 50 seats, breaking a Left stronghold that had lasted for four decades.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP on Thursday decided to field former district president V V Rajesh as its candidate for the post of Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which the party won for the first time, ending 45 years of Left rule. Woman councillor Asha Nath will be the party's candidate for Deputy Mayor.
The names were announced by the party's state general secretary, S Suresh, at a meeting of the newly elected BJP councillors of the corporation and the party's district leaders. The decision followed prolonged discussions within the party's state and district leadership. Earlier, discussions had focused on retired DGP R Sreelekha as a possible mayoral candidate, but a section of the party is learnt to have opposed her elevation.
Just ahead of the announcement, in a post on X, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he had met BJP national president J P Nadda and national working president Nitin Nabin to seek their guidance on organisational issues related to the party's Kerala unit.
"On behalf of every karyakarta, I thank them for their support," he said.
The BJP secured control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation with 50 seats, breaking a Left stronghold that had lasted for four decades. The Congress-led UDF also made significant gains by doubling its seat tally. In the three-cornered contest, Thiruvananthapuram ultimately swung in favour of the BJP. The LDF won 29 seats.
V V Rajesh won the election from the Kodunganoor ward. Rajesh had earlier won from the Poojappura ward in 2010 and 2015. Later, the councillors and the BJP led a series of protests against alleged corporation corruption. When Poojappura was reserved for women in 2025, the party fielded V V Rajesh from Kodunganoor.
Also Read
Kerala CM Slams Centre's Economic Blockade And Announces Help Desks For Excluded Voters