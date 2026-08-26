ETV Bharat / state

BJP Names Sukanta Majumdar In-Charge Of Kolkata Civic Polls, Rahul Sinha To Oversee Howrah Elections

Kolkata: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has appointed Union Minister of State and former West Bengal party president Sukanta Majumdar as in-charge of its Kolkata Municipal Corporation election preparations.

According to a party notification issued on Tuesday, Majumdar will be assisted by state BJP vice-president Anindya Banerjee, who has been named co-in-charge. State minister and Maniktala MLA Tapas Roy will be the convenor, while Kashipur-Belgachia MLA Ritesh Tiwari will serve as co-convenor.

The BJP also constituted its election management team for the Howrah Municipal Corporation polls, appointing former state party president and Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha as in-charge and Bally MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh as convenor, as per the notification. The appointments formally mark the beginning of the BJP's election-specific organisational preparations for the two key civic bodies.

The announcement was made within a fortnight of the West Bengal Assembly, in a special one-day session on August 12, passing twin legislations proposing to increase the number of civic body wards in Kolkata from 144 to 209 and in the adjacent city of Howrah from 50 to 68, by amending the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Howrah Municipal Corporation Acts.

Although the formal election schedule is yet to be announced, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that the polls for two civic bodies are planned for late this year, following the end of the festive season. A high-level meeting of the state BJP leadership and legislators representing areas under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation was held at the party's state headquarters in Bidhannagar on Tuesday.

BJP national general secretary and West Bengal organisational in-charge Sunil Bansal, organisational general secretary Amitava Chakravorty and Majumdar, among others, attended the meeting.

The decision to put Majumdar in charge of Kolkata is being viewed within the party as an indication of the importance it attaches to the civic contest. The committee is expected to oversee the party's preparations, including its campaign, poll manifesto and candidate-selection process.