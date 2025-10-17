ETV Bharat / state

BJP Fields Morpal Suman For Anta Assembly Bypoll In Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday announced Morpal Suman as its candidate for the bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta assembly seat. Suman, who belongs to the Mali community, is currently the pradhan of the Baran Panchayat Samiti. BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh announced Morpal Suman's name.

The by-election was necessitated following the disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena, who was found guilty of threatening a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) with a pistol. This is the eighth by-election held in Rajasthan since the formation of the Bhajan Lal Sharma government. Previously, by-elections were held on seven seats.

Congress candidate Pramod Jain had filed his nomination papers earlier this week. With both major parties declaring their candidates, the contest is expected to be a closely watched one. According to the electoral rolls updated as of October 1, 2025, there are 2,27,563 registered voters in the constituency.