BJP Fields Morpal Suman For Anta Assembly Bypoll In Rajasthan
Morpal Suman, who belongs to the Mali community, is currently the pradhan of the Baran Panchayat Samiti
Published : October 17, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday announced Morpal Suman as its candidate for the bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta assembly seat. Suman, who belongs to the Mali community, is currently the pradhan of the Baran Panchayat Samiti. BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh announced Morpal Suman's name.
The by-election was necessitated following the disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena, who was found guilty of threatening a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) with a pistol. This is the eighth by-election held in Rajasthan since the formation of the Bhajan Lal Sharma government. Previously, by-elections were held on seven seats.
Congress candidate Pramod Jain had filed his nomination papers earlier this week. With both major parties declaring their candidates, the contest is expected to be a closely watched one. According to the electoral rolls updated as of October 1, 2025, there are 2,27,563 registered voters in the constituency.
The voting for assembly bypolls in eight constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued the notification for the by-elections, formally opening the nomination process.
Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said the nominations can be filed until October 21, except on October 19 and 20, which are public holidays for Diwali. The scrutiny of papers will take place on October 23, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 27.
