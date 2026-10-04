ETV Bharat / state

Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP Fields Dinesh Arya From Uttarakhand, Koel Mallick From West Bengal

Dehradun: The BJP on Sunday announced names of its candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, fielding Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as Koel Mallick, from West Bengal and Dinesh Arya from Uttarakhand.

The West Bengal bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Koel Mallick on July 16. The actor-turned-politician had recently switched to the BJP from the TMC.

Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh (10), Uttarakhand (1) and West Bengal (1) will be held on October 16. Terms of the sitting members will end on November 25, along with a bypoll to one seat from West Bengal.

Representing the Scheduled Caste face of the BJP, Dinesh Arya enjoys strong support across all sections of society. Known for his gentle and amiable nature, Arya is a former BJP district president of Nainital and has never been aligned with any specific faction within the party.

Arya’s socio-political journey is marked by a long-standing association with the Sangh. He underwent the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 'Third Year' training, first in Lakhimpur Kheri (1982), then in Bareilly (1983), and finally in Nagpur (1996). He joined the Vidyarthi Parishad in Nainital in 1985 and was appointed as the organisation's Nainital district convener in 1986, a role he held till 1988.

After this, he joined the BJP. From 1988 to 1991, he served as the Yuva Morcha secretary for Nainital district and went on to hold several key positions, including district president of the Scheduled Caste Morcha (Nainital) from 1992 to 1995, state vice president of the Yuva Morcha from 1996 to 1998, and state general secretary of the Scheduled Caste Morcha from 2001 to 2002.

Later, he served as a member of the state executive committee. He was the BJP district president for Nainital from 2007 to 2010 and from 2017 to 2021, he worked for the organisation as the national secretary of the Scheduled Caste Morcha. He also served as the Morcha's in-charge for Punjab.

In 2021, Arya was entrusted with the responsibility of managing public relations for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a task he discharged admirably. Since 2023, he has been serving as the vice-chairman of the state-level drinking water monitoring council under the Uttarakhand government, a position with official rank.

Arya is known as a leader with strong grassroots connection. He is affable and accessible, which has helped him build a solid rapport with party workers.