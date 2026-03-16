BJP Names 144 Candidates In First List For Bengal Assembly Polls 2026; Fields Adhikari From Bhabanipur, Nandigram
If Mamata Banerjee contests from Bhabanipur this time, it will be the second time she will be pitted against Adhikari after the 2021 Assembly elections.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
By Papri Chatterjee & Sahajan Purkait
Kolkata: A day after the announcement of schedules for West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday released its first list of candidates for 144 constituencies.
Prominent among them is the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, who has been fielded from his incumbent Nadigram seat in East Medinipur, along with South Kolkata's Bhabanipur, represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
If Banerjee contests from Bhabanipur again, it will mark the second time that she will be pitted against Adhikari after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Following her defeat in Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly polls, Banerjee won from Bhabanipur in the byelection and retained the post of Chief Minister for the third consecutive term. She has been representing the constituency since 2011.
Apart from Adhikari, former state BJP president and former national vice-president of the party Dilip Ghosh has been fielded from Kharagpur (Sadar) in Paschim Medinipur district, which he had won in the 2016 Assembly polls.
However, Ghosh resigned as the MLA from Kharagpur (Sadar) after being elected to the Lok Sabha from the Medinipur constituency in the same district in the 2019 General Elections.
Former Rajya Sabha member and journalist-turned-politician Swapan Dasgupta has been fielded from the Rashbehari constituency in south Kolkata. Actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh has been fielded from the Shibpur Assembly constituency in Howrah district.
BJP insiders had earlier indicated that most of the party's sitting legislators would be re-nominated this time. Accordingly, the first list of candidates features a majority of familiar faces.
However, the name of the sitting BJP MLA from Balurghat constituency in South Dinajpur district and former chief economic adviser to the Union government, Ashok Kumar Lahiri, is missing from the first list. Instead, Vidyut Roy has been fielded from Balurghat this time.
Fashion designer-turned-politician and sitting BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul has been re-nominated from her constituency of Asansol (Dakshin) in Paschim Medinipur district.
Chandana Bauri from Saltora constituency in Bankura district and Shikha Chattopadhyay from Dabgram–Phulbari constituency in Jalpaiguri district are among other prominent sitting MLAs who have been re-nominated.
Left Releases List of 192 Candidates
The Left Front on Monday also announced its first list of 192 candidates for the assembly elections, with outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and CPI(M) central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee among key nominees.
It is seen as a battle for survival for the CPI(M)-led front in the state, which ruled Bengal uninterruptedly for 34 years until 2011 and failed to win a single seat in the 2021 assembly polls.
Bhattacharya will contest from Jadavpur constituency in south Kolkata, while Mukherjee, a youth face of the Left Front, will fight from Uttarpara in Hooghly. Mukherjee was fielded from Nandigram in the 2021 elections and came third after Adhikari and Banerjee.
The Left Front has also fielded Sabina Yasmin from Kaliganj. Her six-year-old daughter Tamanna was killed in a crude bomb blast allegedly from a victory rally during bypoll counting in June last year, which was won by Trinamool.
Left Front chairman Biman Bose said the candidates for the remaining seats will be finalised and announced within three to four days. "The fight this time is against the neo-Fascist forces in the country, the autocratic activities in our state, and the hardships faced by the people owing to these," Bose said while announcing the nominees at a press conference in Kolkata.
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