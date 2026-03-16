ETV Bharat / state

BJP Names 144 Candidates In First List For Bengal Assembly Polls 2026; Fields Adhikari From Bhabanipur, Nandigram

By Papri Chatterjee & Sahajan Purkait

Kolkata: A day after the announcement of schedules for West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday released its first list of candidates for 144 constituencies.

Prominent among them is the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, who has been fielded from his incumbent Nadigram seat in East Medinipur, along with South Kolkata's Bhabanipur, represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

If Banerjee contests from Bhabanipur again, it will mark the second time that she will be pitted against Adhikari after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Following her defeat in Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly polls, Banerjee won from Bhabanipur in the byelection and retained the post of Chief Minister for the third consecutive term. She has been representing the constituency since 2011.

Apart from Adhikari, former state BJP president and former national vice-president of the party Dilip Ghosh has been fielded from Kharagpur (Sadar) in Paschim Medinipur district, which he had won in the 2016 Assembly polls.

However, Ghosh resigned as the MLA from Kharagpur (Sadar) after being elected to the Lok Sabha from the Medinipur constituency in the same district in the 2019 General Elections.

Former Rajya Sabha member and journalist-turned-politician Swapan Dasgupta has been fielded from the Rashbehari constituency in south Kolkata. Actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh has been fielded from the Shibpur Assembly constituency in Howrah district.

BJP insiders had earlier indicated that most of the party's sitting legislators would be re-nominated this time. Accordingly, the first list of candidates features a majority of familiar faces.

However, the name of the sitting BJP MLA from Balurghat constituency in South Dinajpur district and former chief economic adviser to the Union government, Ashok Kumar Lahiri, is missing from the first list. Instead, Vidyut Roy has been fielded from Balurghat this time.