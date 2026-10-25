Participants Were Lured To Jantar Mantar Protests With Promise Of Money: BJP MP
BJP MP from Noida targeted opposition leader for making statements on international platform that harm the country's image.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Behror: BJP MP from Noida, Mahesh Sharma, on Sunday said that the participants were lured to the Jantar Mantar protests with the promise of money.
Sharma arrived in Behror, where he was welcomed by BJP party workers. Speaking to the media, the MP targeted the opposition and stated that the Jantar Mantar protest lost its appeal as people were drawn to it by the promise of money.
The MP said, "What could be expected when an opposition leader makes statements on an international platform that damage the country's image?"
He urged political parties to rise above partisan politics when addressing issues concerning the nation's interests.
He also recalled past instances in the country where slogans such as "Bharat tere tukde honge" (India, you will be torn into pieces) were raised.
The MP said that a nation cannot progress with such a mindset. He emphasised that "there should be no politics over issues of national interest, and that all political parties must prioritise the country's unity, integrity, and honour above all else."
About the Jantar Mantar protests, he said that many individuals were drawn to them through financial inducements.
He emphasised the importance of understanding the underlying intent, policies, and the roles of those "driving any such movement."
Sharma alleged that some individuals were used as pawns and tools of the protest.
BJP MP said that as many people were lured to the Jantar Mantar protests with the promise of financial gain, it didn't succeed.
MP Sharma said that assembly elections are scheduled to take place in several states in 2027 and the BJP will go to the public on the basis of leadership rendered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the performance of the Central government.
Sharma said that the people of the country have faith in PM Modi and the government is consistently working towards the welfare of the poor.
"The nation has found a leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a leader in whom public trust has only grown stronger."
Addressing the issue of poverty and the welfare of the poor, the MP said that while the slogan "Garibi Hatao" (remove poverty) has been used for the last 50 years, the fundamental needs of housing, food, and basic amenities for a poor person remain paramount.
He asserted that under the leadership of PM Modi, the poor are being provided with housing, food grains, and other essential facilities.
Sharma said that the government's schemes aim to provide relief to poor families and improve their standard of living.
He claimed that "today no one in the country is dying of hunger and the Central government remains committed to ensuring that the poor have access to necessary amenities."
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