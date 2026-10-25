ETV Bharat / state

Participants Were Lured To Jantar Mantar Protests With Promise Of Money: BJP MP

Behror: BJP MP from Noida, Mahesh Sharma, on Sunday said that the participants were lured to the Jantar Mantar protests with the promise of money.

Sharma arrived in Behror, where he was welcomed by BJP party workers. Speaking to the media, the MP targeted the opposition and stated that the Jantar Mantar protest lost its appeal as people were drawn to it by the promise of money.

The MP said, "What could be expected when an opposition leader makes statements on an international platform that damage the country's image?"

He urged political parties to rise above partisan politics when addressing issues concerning the nation's interests.

He also recalled past instances in the country where slogans such as "Bharat tere tukde honge" (India, you will be torn into pieces) were raised.

The MP said that a nation cannot progress with such a mindset. He emphasised that "there should be no politics over issues of national interest, and that all political parties must prioritise the country's unity, integrity, and honour above all else."

About the Jantar Mantar protests, he said that many individuals were drawn to them through financial inducements.

He emphasised the importance of understanding the underlying intent, policies, and the roles of those "driving any such movement."

Sharma alleged that some individuals were used as pawns and tools of the protest.