BJP MP Raju Bista's Convoy Attacked In Darjeeling; Police Probe Underway
MP alleges political conspiracy behind stone-pelting incident near Sukhia Pokhri, while ruling parties deny attack claims amid heightened tensions in North Bengal
Published : October 19, 2025 at 8:42 AM IST
Darjeeling: BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling was allegedly attacked while visiting the landslide-hit areas in the North Bengal hills. It has been alleged that stones were pelted at his convoy while he was returning from visiting the Majhidhura area of Sukhiya Pokhri block of Darjeeling district on Saturday night. Subsequently, MP Raju Bista went to the Jorbunglow police station after the attack and filed a written complaint.
While the central government recently appointed a high-ranking mediator to resolve the permanent political issues of the hills, the MP alleged that this attack reflects political anger. Since the incident, the hill city’s political circles have been abuzz. However, the ruling parties of the hills -- the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and the state -- the Trinamool Congress -- have denied the attack.
After filing the complaint at the police station, MP Raju Bista told reporters, “A stone hit another car in my convoy, breaking its glass. I have complained.” He added, “Many oppose the central government’s appointment of mediators to solve the hills' permanent political problems. They orchestrated this incident. Such acts will not intimidate me. If they had the courage, they should attack me openly in broad daylight. Attacking me under the cover of darkness is cowardly.”
Notably, BJP MP Khagen Murmu from Malda Uttar and Siliguri MLA and BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh were previously attacked in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, while distributing relief. Murmu remains hospitalised. This incident has already stirred state politics, raising concerns that the current attack could escalate tensions further.
Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MP from Nandigram, condemned the attack. On X, he wrote: "This heinous act by TMC goons, targeting his convoy with the intention of grievously hurting him, reeks of desperation and fear."
I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on my colleague and MP from Darjeeling; Shri Raju Bista Ji, in Masdhura near Sukhia Pokhari.— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 18, 2025
This attack follows the deadly and life threatening attack on MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Dr Shankar Ghosh.
This heinous act by TMC goons, targeting… https://t.co/slk5RL9cjF
SP Sharma, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, called the claim a misconception, stating, “No one attacked him. Perhaps a stone rolled down from the hill. He is trying to gain political advantage.”
Raju Bista has been visiting affected areas with relief materials since the recent natural disaster, distributing aid in places including Rimbik, Lodhama, and Majhidhura in Sukhiyapokhari. The attack happened while he was returning to his residence in Khaprail, near Siliguri.
Darjeeling Superintendent of Police Praveen Prakash said, “The MP has complained about an attack on his convoy, and we have initiated an investigation.”
Read More