BJP MP Raju Bista's Convoy Attacked In Darjeeling; Police Probe Underway

Darjeeling: BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling was allegedly attacked while visiting the landslide-hit areas in the North Bengal hills. It has been alleged that stones were pelted at his convoy while he was returning from visiting the Majhidhura area of ​​Sukhiya Pokhri block of Darjeeling district on Saturday night. Subsequently, MP Raju Bista went to the Jorbunglow police station after the attack and filed a written complaint.

While the central government recently appointed a high-ranking mediator to resolve the permanent political issues of the hills, the MP alleged that this attack reflects political anger. Since the incident, the hill city’s political circles have been abuzz. However, the ruling parties of the hills -- the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and the state -- the Trinamool Congress -- have denied the attack.

After filing the complaint at the police station, MP Raju Bista told reporters, “A stone hit another car in my convoy, breaking its glass. I have complained.” He added, “Many oppose the central government’s appointment of mediators to solve the hills' permanent political problems. They orchestrated this incident. Such acts will not intimidate me. If they had the courage, they should attack me openly in broad daylight. Attacking me under the cover of darkness is cowardly.”