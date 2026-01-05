ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Murder: Rajya Sabha MP Evades Media Queries On "VIP' Controversy In Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Dehradun: The Ankita Bhandari murder case remains a major cause of concern for the BJP government in Uttarakhand which is struggling to respond to the 'VIP Gattu' controversy that erupted after Urmila Sanawar who claims to be the wife of former MLA Suresh Rathore issued a video a few days back.

On Saturday, state Minister Subodh Uniyal stated that the government will investigate the 2022 murder again if any credible evidence is found. On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal responded to media queries on the issue but evaded some at a press conference held at the party's state headquarters in Dehradun.

Bansal said the Opposition Congress is raising the murder case without any basis and is playing with the sentiments of the people of the state. He stated that the BJP is not shying away from an investigation. "As soon as credible facts are available, they will be investigated," he said.

When asked why a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Sanawar even as Rathore has not been arrested, he said raids are being conducted across the state to nab the former legislator. "If any other person's name comes up, the government will not hesitate to put him/her behind bars. It is not appropriate to use rumors as a political tool to further one's political agenda," he said.