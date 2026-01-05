Ankita Bhandari Murder: Rajya Sabha MP Evades Media Queries On "VIP' Controversy In Uttarakhand's Dehradun
Naresh Bansal said there were no 'VIPs' involved in the murder and left the press conference when more questions were asked on the issue.
Dehradun: The Ankita Bhandari murder case remains a major cause of concern for the BJP government in Uttarakhand which is struggling to respond to the 'VIP Gattu' controversy that erupted after Urmila Sanawar who claims to be the wife of former MLA Suresh Rathore issued a video a few days back.
On Saturday, state Minister Subodh Uniyal stated that the government will investigate the 2022 murder again if any credible evidence is found. On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal responded to media queries on the issue but evaded some at a press conference held at the party's state headquarters in Dehradun.
Bansal said the Opposition Congress is raising the murder case without any basis and is playing with the sentiments of the people of the state. He stated that the BJP is not shying away from an investigation. "As soon as credible facts are available, they will be investigated," he said.
When asked why a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Sanawar even as Rathore has not been arrested, he said raids are being conducted across the state to nab the former legislator. "If any other person's name comes up, the government will not hesitate to put him/her behind bars. It is not appropriate to use rumors as a political tool to further one's political agenda," he said.
When journalists asked Bansal about the 'VIP' issue raised by Sanawar, he failed to provide a satisfactory response.
"The SIT conducted a thorough investigation, and the court subsequently acknowledged that there were no VIPs of any kind involved in the case. On Saturday, a member of the SIT said nothing related to VIPs was found during the investigation," Bansal said. The MP was asked several more questions, but he ignored them and left the press conference.
The 'VIP Gattu' controversy surrounding the murder case began with a video of Sanawar who claimed a 'VIP Gattu' was involved in the murder. However, Sanawar did not name the individual and it remains a mystery till now.
Following the revelation by Sanawar, the Congress took to the streets against the government and demanded a CBI investigation into the murder case. The government, meanwhile, maintains that it conducted an impartial investigation by the SIT into the case that three years hence continues to hog headlines across the state.
