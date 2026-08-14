BJP MP Manna Lal Rawat Gets Election Notice Despite Leaving Government Service Over 2 Years Ago
The notice to the BJP MP has raised questions, as his service details have not been updated despite his 2024 VRS, reports Kapil Pareek.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Udaipur: Amid preparations for the 2026 panchayat and local body elections, an action by the Jodhpur District Election Office has raised questions over the process of updating electoral records.
Udaipur's sitting BJP MP Manna Lal Rawat has been issued a notice by the Jodhpur District Election Officer. The notice cites the failure to update details of employees working under him on an election-related portal and directs him to update the list and submit a hard copy by 3 PM on August 14.
The matter has attracted attention because Rawat has been out of government service for more than two and a half years after taking voluntary retirement (VRS). Yet his name is reportedly still listed as a government official in the election branch's records.
The notice also warns of action, stating that negligence in election duty constitutes an offence under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act.
Rawat said that in October 2023, he was serving as Joint Transport Commissioner in the Jodhpur Transport Department. He was subsequently promoted to the post of Additional Commissioner and transferred to Jaipur.
Rawat took VRS from government service on March 1, 2024. He subsequently contested the Udaipur Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket and was elected as an MP.
Rawat said a copy of the notice was sent to him on WhatsApp around 5:34 PM on Thursday. Earlier that morning, an employee of the election branch had called him and informed him about the notice.
According to the MP, the fact that information linked to a government post from which he had retired long ago has still not been updated in election records raises questions about the functioning of the system.
Rawat said that despite being in the digital era, the Election Department's data is still nearly three years old. He said the issue is not merely about an individual notice but also raises a serious administrative question regarding the timely updating of government records, as well as coordination and information sharing between departments.
The District Election Office, meanwhile, has warned that failure to comply within the stipulated deadline could invite action as per the rules.
Also Read: