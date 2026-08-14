ETV Bharat / state

BJP MP Manna Lal Rawat Gets Election Notice Despite Leaving Government Service Over 2 Years Ago

Udaipur: Amid preparations for the 2026 panchayat and local body elections, an action by the Jodhpur District Election Office has raised questions over the process of updating electoral records.

Udaipur's sitting BJP MP Manna Lal Rawat has been issued a notice by the Jodhpur District Election Officer. The notice cites the failure to update details of employees working under him on an election-related portal and directs him to update the list and submit a hard copy by 3 PM on August 14.

The matter has attracted attention because Rawat has been out of government service for more than two and a half years after taking voluntary retirement (VRS). Yet his name is reportedly still listed as a government official in the election branch's records.

The notice also warns of action, stating that negligence in election duty constitutes an offence under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act.

Rawat said that in October 2023, he was serving as Joint Transport Commissioner in the Jodhpur Transport Department. He was subsequently promoted to the post of Additional Commissioner and transferred to Jaipur.